Boxing promotional icons Floyd Mayweather of Mayweather Promotions and Eddie Hearn of Matchroom may well be involved in a tug-of-war over the hottest free agent in boxing — Shakur Stevenson.

After winning a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Stevenson has won world championships in three different weight classes as a pro, and has boxed rings around the likes of Jamel Herring, Oscar Valdez, and Robson Conceicao.

Top Rank, the historic outfit that represented many great fighters from Muhammad Ali to Mayweather himself, guided Stevenson's career up until his most recent outing — a 12-round decision win over Artem Harutyunyun at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on July 6.

After that date, Stevenson became a free agent.

Stevenson Said he Likes Both Promoters

He'd be a strong fit at Mayweather Promotions or Matchroom

Mayweather's firm Mayweather Promotions has more of a boutique approach to fighters, concentrating on a core unit of 10-25 athletes, rather than focus on a broader stable like Eddie Hearn has at Matchroom. While Hearn represents the likes of Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Dmitriy Bivol, Jaron Ennis, and Jesse Rodriguez, Mayweather only has rising star Curmel Moton of note on his books and a fighter like Stevenson could revolutionize his company.

"I've got nothing but respect and love for Floyd," Stevenson said of the former five-weight world boxing champion. "He's been talking to me a lot and helping me out."

He also heaped praise on Hearn.

"I think Eddie Hearn is one of the best promoters. Top Rank have ESPN. But promotion wise, Eddie Hearn is a better promoter."

Stevenson Will Attend a Matchroom Show Saturday

The boxer will be in the crowd for the Ennis homecoming in Philadelphia

Matchroom's next event takes place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, featuring Jaron 'Boots' Ennis against David Avenesyan. One interested spectactor will be Stevenson, who will not only be watching the fights, but will surely have one eye on Hearn, and how Matchroom promotes both boxing, and its fighters.

"Right now, Shakur Stevenson is one of the most talked about fighters in the world," said Hearn. "I know I can make him a star, that's easy for me. I've got the dates, I've got the platform, I've got the megaphone - let's do it."

Matchroom has quite a lot of events on the horizon, including the Riyadh Season sponsored mega fight card in August, which features Terence Crawford against Israil Madrimov, amongst others, at a Los Angeles arena.