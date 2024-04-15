Highlights A one-of-a-kind boxing event has been confirmed for June 1 in Saudi Arabia.

A one-of-a-kind boxing event was announced Monday as a squad of fighters representing Queensberry Promotions will take on boxers from Matchroom in a unique five vs. five event to take place June 1 in Saudi Arabia.

In one of the more intriguing plot twists, thumping American heavyweight Deontay Wilder — a long-time rival of Eddie Hearn's prized fighter Anthony Joshua — will represent Hearn's Matchroom.

Here are the match-ups:

Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder Daniel Dubois vs Filip Hrgovic Nick Ball vs Ray Ford Hamzah Sheeraz vs Austin Williams Willy Hutchinson vs Craig Richards

