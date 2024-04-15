Highlights
- A one-of-a-kind boxing event has been confirmed for June 1 in Saudi Arabia.
- The show pits five Queensberry Promotions boxers against a squad of Matchroom fighters.
- In one of the marquee match-ups, Deontay Wilder — repping Matchroom — takes on Zhilei Zhang.
A one-of-a-kind boxing event was announced Monday as a squad of fighters representing Queensberry Promotions will take on boxers from Matchroom in a unique five vs. five event to take place June 1 in Saudi Arabia.
In one of the more intriguing plot twists, thumping American heavyweight Deontay Wilder — a long-time rival of Eddie Hearn's prized fighter Anthony Joshua — will represent Hearn's Matchroom.
Here are the match-ups:
- Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder
- Daniel Dubois vs Filip Hrgovic
- Nick Ball vs Ray Ford
- Hamzah Sheeraz vs Austin Williams
- Willy Hutchinson vs Craig Richards
Watch the unique promo right here:
More to follow…