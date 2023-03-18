Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovačić is yet to enter contract negotiations with the club and wants to 'keep his options open', journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has played a pivotal role in Chelsea's success over the last few years, but he's not ready to commit to his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea contract news - Mateo Kovačić

Kovačić, who is earning £150k-a-week at Chelsea, is set to be out of contract at the end of the next season.

The Croatian midfielder was recently given the captain's armband for the London club, and the decision to do so has impressed some of the players at Stamford Bridge, The Telegraph has claimed.

Kovačić hasn't featured too heavily this campaign, starting just 10 Premier League games, as per FBref.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has heaped praise on his midfielder after he played a crucial role in two of the games in which he captained the club. He said: "He’s been the captain in both games, that tells you how influential he is. He’s a fantastic guy, I really like him. Determined, character, courage to take the ball in tight situations, he’s fantastic. You can see what he’s achieved in his career for his national team, and for us at Chelsea. He’s an important player for us."

What has Phillips said about Kovačić?

Potter has reiterated Kovačić's importance to the side, but journalist Phillips has now claimed that he's keeping his options open.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Chelsea have always been keen to get Kovačić to sign a new deal, but talks haven't started yet. That's really on Kovačić's side.

"He's been keen to keep his options open and have a look around rather than rush into a new contract at Chelsea.

"That's not to say that he doesn't end up signing one - Chelsea is one of those options, but he wants to keep his options open for now. There's been no contract talks, even though Chelsea are keen to do that."

How has Kovačić performed this season?

Despite starting just 10 times in the Premier League, Kovacic ranks second at Chelsea for progressive passes, as per FBref. Per 90 minutes, Kovačić is streets ahead of his teammates.

For passes into the final third, Kovačić leads the way at Stamford Bridge, averaging 8.10 per 90 minutes.

Journalist Dom Booth recently described the Chelsea star as 'criminally underrated'.

Considering how progressive and positive the Croatian midfielder is, it's no surprise that Chelsea are keen to tie him down to a new deal.