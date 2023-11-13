Highlights Chelsea and Manchester City played an intense and thrilling game, ending in a 4-4 draw with a dramatic late equalizer.

Mateo Kovacic, a former Chelsea player now at City, had a peculiar reaction to the goal, causing speculation among fans.

Kovacic's time at City hasn't lived up to his performance levels at Chelsea, as he has yet to fully make his mark in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea and Manchester City engaged in one of the most entertaining games of the season this weekend as the pair went back and forth in what was ultimately a 4-4 draw. Both sides took the lead at various points of the game, and it was a real end-to-end affair. Pep Guardiola's side looked like they'd won it when Rodri put them in front in the 86th minute.

It seemed like it was going to be another tough loss for the Blues who had actually played really well, but that wasn't to be the case. After Mauricio Pochettino's men were awarded a penalty deep into injury time, a former Cityzen stepped up to the plate in Cole Palmer. With all the pressure in the world on his shoulders, he remained cold as ice, smashing the ball home to earn his side a point in the most dramatic of fashion.

Having the goal come from a former City player had to sting the visitors, and having it come so late in the match was a huge blow. The players looked completely dejected after the ball hit the back of the net. Well, most of them did, anyway.

Mateo Kovacic had a peculiar response to the goal

While the majority of City's side looked devastated by the late equaliser, former Chelsea man Mateo Kovacic was seen having a very different reaction. The midfielder was seen wheeling away as soon as the penalty was scored and heading back towards the halfway line ready for the restart. A section of fans are convinced, though, that Croatian celebrated the equaliser, with a little first pump.

Of course, it's hard to tell whether that was actually the case from the footage, and it's pretty preposterous to suggest that a Premier League player in the midst of a fierce title race would actually be celebrating dropping points in that manner to a former club, but fans online are convinced that the footage shows him doing so.

Kovacic spent four years at Stamford Bridge and received a positive response from the Chelsea fans on his first return to the club during the game. He was a big fan favourite during his spell at the Blues and clearly holds fond memories of his time there. Does that mean he'd actually celebrate them equalising against the team he currently plays for? Probably not.

Kovacic joined City in the summer and has had a mixed start to life at the Etihad

After four solid years at Chelsea, Kovacic joined City in the summer, but his time in Manchester hasn't gotten off to the best of starts. He's not been bad by any stretch, but he's yet to reach the levels that he consistently showcased at the Blues.

So far, he's played in nine of City's 12 Premier League games and has only played a full 90 minutes twice in the top flight so far this campaign. There's still plenty of time for the 29-year-old to turn things around, though. Check out the table below to take a closer look at Kovacic's Chelsea career.

Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 51 0 2 2019/20 47 2 3 2020/21 42 0 2 2021/22 44 2 6 2022/23 37 2 2 Total 221 6 15

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.