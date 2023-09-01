Considering his father is one of the greatest footballers of all time, you'd expect Mateo Messi to share some of the attacking flair that Lionel has showcased over the years, but it seems his style of play more closely resembles someone like Sergio Ramos.

The former Paris Saint-Germain man recently made the move to the United States this summer when he joined Inter Miami in MLS, and it's safe to say he's hit the ground running.

Messi has 11 goals and three assists in 10 games for the Florida-based club, and they've won all but one game with him in the side. At 36 years old, though, the forward won't have too long left in football. With recent footage shared of his son as well, it seems we're more likely to see Mateo mimicking someone like Ramos on the pitch than his father.

What is the video of Mateo Messi like?

A video has gone viral on social media of the youngster, and it's like watching a young Roy Keane as Mateo shows a no-nonsense attitude on the pitch.

The young Argentine is a menace out there and would be an attacker's worst nightmare in a real-game situation. Facing off against his brother Ciro, the young man has no remorse as he just clatters into his sibling.

He takes him out with some pretty ruthless challenges, and it's something we came to expect from Ramos during his time at Real Madrid. It seems pretty clear that he might have been taking notes from the Spaniard during his time playing with Messi at PSG and won't be replicating his father's attacking prowess on the pitch, but instead will be deployed in defence where he'll take just about anyone out without a second's hesitation.

While some of the challenges shown in the video could be classed as pretty forcible shoulder barges, knocking his brother off of his feet, some are just downright wild tackles, with late slide tackles flying in. It's not the first time that the young man has shown a tendency to throw a crunching tackle, though.

Mateo Messi has shown he's prone to a rough tackle in the past

Another video that made waves online last year showed Mateo has always had a tendency to play football a little dirty as he was once again seen taking out Ciro with some ruthless challenges at home. The video saw the Messi clan playing football at home and the two siblings went at it again, with Mateo showing no remorse as he savagely fouled his sibling.

Poor Ciro seems to have been on the receiving end of some proper rough fouls for a while now, but the youngster has shown glimpses of the skill that his dad possesses.

While his brother is more focused on hitting a crunching tackle or two, the younger man clearly loves dribbling with the ball and if he becomes even half as good as his father with the ball at his feet, he'll go on to have quite the legendary career.