Crystal Palace's squad from last season continues to be threatened with exits after what was a really promising end to the campaign for the Eagles in the previous Premier League season - and another key player could be on his way out of the club, with reports suggesting that Aston Villa remain interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is open to leaving the club in the coming weeks.

Mateta grabbed an impressive 16 Premier League goals last season, finishing joint-eighth in the top goalscorer standings - but the majority of those came in the second half of the campaign as the Eagles soared high to record a top-half place after being threatened with relegation. However, his form has seen clubs take a keen interest and Villa could swoop in according to the Daily Express - with Mateta wanting Champions League football.

Mateta 'Open' to Palace Exit With Villa Move Touted

The striker has been on fire for Palace

The report from the Daily Express states that Mateta is open to leaving Palace before the summer transfer window slams shut next week, with the publication understanding that his representatives have held talks with Palace over a potential extension to his contract in south London.

However, there have been disagreements with the two parties over the wage offered to the play, and alongside a proposed release clause being deemed as unacceptable, progress of his stay at Selhurst Park has hit a brick wall.

Mateta supposedly wishes to capitalise on his sparkling form by competing in the Champions League 'as soon as possible', with the 27-year-old having never played in European competition before. However, Palace are aiming to do 'whatever they can' to keep the striker at the club - especially having lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier in the window and Joachim Andersen being on the verge of a move to Fulham.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =3rd Goals 16 1st Shots Per Game 1.3 5th Aerial Duels Per Game 1.4 6th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 6.88 =5th

Mateta has two years left on his current contract, but that keenness to play in the Champions League could tempt Villa, who are in that position for the first time in 41 years after their fourth-placed finish last season. Ollie Watkins is their out-and-out striker, although Jhon Duran continued to be linked with a move away throughout the window and despite scoring last week in the 2-1 win over West Ham United, another striker could be on the cards with his future still somewhat uncertain.

Clubs in Italy and Spain are interested in Mateta also, who has been described as "phenomenal", meaning it is not a straight forward deal for the west Midlands club to complete - though he was hauled off at half-time when Palace lost 2-1 at Brentford at the weekend and that could be a sign of an exit.

Villa Would Have to Play to Mateta's Strengths

Oliver Glasner has done so and he's been duly rewarded

Mateta is an interesting viewpoint in the current transfer window. Barring a purple patch last season, he has hardly been prolific for Palace in recent years. His first three-and-a-half seasons for the club garnered just eight goals in 58 Premier League outings - though under Oliver Glasner, he was an incredible asset and all of Palace's play filtered through him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mateta scored seven goals in eight games for France's Olympics squad.

He drew a blank in their first game of the season in west London, but if Unai Emery can adopt a similar system at Villa that places the former Mainz star as an important part of their setup, it could be an inspired signing.

