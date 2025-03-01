Crystal Palace centre-forward Jean Philippe-Mateta had to be stretchered off just minutes into his side’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Championship outfit Millwall after the latter’s goalkeeper Liam Roberts produced a nasty high-kick challenge.

The atmosphere before the all-London affair was, expectedly, lively but things took a turn for the worse early on as Roberts, lunging recklessly, caught Mateta with his boot. Just six minutes were on the clock when Will Hughes played a superb long pass up the field.

Mateta, 27, and Millwall defender Jake Cooper were shoulder-and-shoulder, tussling for the bouncing ball when Lions goalkeeper Roberts came rushing out of his box and, although it appeared that he won the ball, he then clattered uinto the line-leader's heart with a stray boot.

Referee Michael Oliver initially allowed play to continue with the hosts still in a dangerous position, but once the shot was headed away, he brought the game to a halt. Oliver was sent to the pitchside VAR monitor to watch a replay of the incident before changing his mind. After a brief review, Oliver spoke via the PA system to announce his change in decision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mateta, in 138 appearances for Crystal Palace, has scored 44 goals and notched nine assists.

And while he decided to overturn his initial decision and, thus, brandish Roberts the second red card of his long and storied career, Mateta remains wounded on the floor and had to be carried off on a stretcher after nearly ten minutes of on-field treatment.

Instead of being taken into the dressing room for further checks, an ambulance and medical staff waited beyond the corner flag so that the six-cap France international, widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the Premier League, could be taken to the hospital to be under the best care possible.

Close

Eddie Nketiah, formerly of Arsenal, was chosen by Oliver Glasner to replace the enigmatic Atletico Madrid-linked Mateta. He scored just moments after the change, but it was chalked off for a handball in the build-up to the Englishman's effort.

Mateta, signed from Bundesliga outfit Mainz in the summer of 2022, has been in red-hot form in recent times. A prolific threat in the striker berth, he's struck 15 times this season – 12 times in the Premier League – and in his last eight outings in the league, has scored the same number of goals.