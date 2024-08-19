Sporting Lisbon midfielder Mateus Fernandes is nearing a switch to Southampton and is set to undergo a medical today, according to reports in Portugal.

The Saints are closing in on adding another new player to their ranks as they continue to bolster their squad with talent on their Premier League return, with Fernandes in line to become the latest arrival.

Fresh reports suggest the 20-year-old left Portugal yesterday to complete his summer switch to St. Mary’s, with an official announcement expected on Tuesday.

Portuguese outlets Record and O Jogo both state that Fernandes was at Sporting’s base yesterday to say goodbye to his teammates, ahead of his departure to the English south coast.

One of the busiest clubs in the market, the Saints have already welcomed as many as 11 new players in a hectic transfer window for Russell Martin.

The likes of Flynn Downes, Ben Brereton Diaz and Adam Lallana have joined, while defenders Lyanco, Duje Caleta-Car and Romain Perraud have left.

Saints Close in on Fernandes Arrival

Set for medical on Monday

According to reports in Portugal, Southampton have agreed on a deal worth around £17m for Fernandes, who had a breakthrough season in Portugal, on loan at Estoril Praia.

The 20-year-old, who has been described as a 'huge' talent, helped the first-division club avoid relegation last season, making 28 league appearances and contributing three goals in the process.

Mateus Fernandes Estoril Stats (2023/24 Primeira Liga) Games 28 Goals / assists 1 / 2 Key passes per 90 1.57 Tackles per 90 3.18 Interceptions per 90 1.01 Blocks per 90 1.77 Pass accuracy 80.2% Minutes played 2,242

Sporting are now confident of making a hefty profit on their academy graduate, who looks set to depart for regular minutes once again, after making just 10 senior appearances in all competitions since his first-team debut in 2022.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Fernandes is likely to depart the club this summer, after he was absent from their recent 6-1 league victory against CD Nacional last weekend:

“He’s leaving, it’s true.”

If he completes his move to St. Mary’s, Fernandes will be competing with the likes of Will Smallbone, Joe Aribo and Flynn Downes for a starting spot in Martin’s first eleven.

Southampton ‘in Broja Race’

Despite Ipswich opening talks

Southampton remain in the race to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja, despite Ipswich Town opening talks with the Blues over a loan deal for the Albanian, according to Sky Sports.

The Saints are still in contention to acquire the 22-year-old, who endured a disappointing 2023/24 campaign, amassing just 453 minutes of Premier League football for Chelsea and 81 on loan at Fulham.

Despite his lacklustre performances, several clubs in Europe and England have been linked with an interest in Broja throughout the window, including Everton and AC Milan.

According to Sky Sports, Southampton and Ipswich are now likely to battle it out for Broja, whom Chelsea are looking to offload permanently before the transfer window shuts on August 30, alongside the likes of Conor Gallagher and Romelu Lukaku.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-08-24.