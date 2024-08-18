Southampton look set to introduce yet another summer signing into their ranks over the coming days as the south coast club continue to bolster their squad in the transfer window - with Fabrizio Romano stating that Sporting midfielder Mateus Fernandes is 'set' to join the St. Mary's outfit in a surprise coup on the south coast.

Fernandes joined Sporting at the age of 12 from local outfit Olhanense, and he enjoyed his breakthrough last season on loan at Primeira Liga club Estoril with 28 league appearances for the club, who finished just one point above the drop zone to avoid relegation. However, with Sporting cruising to the league title, they are clad with talent and that means that Fernandes could struggle for game time - with Southampton giving him the chance to strut his stuff in the top-flight of English football should the deal go through.

Mateus Fernandes 'Set' to Join Southampton

The midfielder is set to move to the south coast on a permanent

The report from Romano states that Fernandes is set to join Southampton as their next summer signing following on from the recent additions of Aston Villa's Cameron Archer and Lesley Ugochukwu, who has joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Mateus Fernandes' Primeira Liga statistics - Estoril squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 9th Assists 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1 3rd Match rating 6.97 1st

There has been an €18million (£15.3million) fee agreed with the Portuguese top-flight champions for his signing, according to the report - with Sporting boss Ruben Amorim stating: "He’s leaving, it’s true."

Fernandes will mark Southampton's 11th major signing of the summer in what is seen as a coup for the club, as Russell Martin looks to strengthen across the pitch with a number of high-profile signings in his bid to keep the Saints above the water in the Premier League relegation scrap.

Fernandes is a 'Huge' Talent For Sporting

Southampton are recruited a top midfielder

Sporting won 6-1 at the weekend as they got their league campaign off to a flyer with two wins from two games, but Fernandes' departure was confirmed by Amorim who further stated that the midfielder wasn't selected as he had the potential to move on in the coming days, saying: “Mateus Fernandes is one of the players who could leave before the end of the market, which is why he didn’t play today.”

Fernandes, who has been called a 'huge talent', has made 10 appearances for the Portuguese outfit with a goal and an assist in 10 outings for the senior side, alongside featuring in seven games for Portugal's under-21 side having made his debut just under a year ago. Clearly a huge talent, Southampton look to have secured a solid signing to boost their survival bid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton ended an 11-year Premier League stint at the end of the 2022/23 season with a 25-point season resulting in relegation.

Martin's men lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon despite boasting an extra man for over an hour following Fabian Schar's red card for a supposed headbutt on summer signing Ben Brereton Diaz, and with Nottingham Forest at home next, they'll be hoping that they can pick up their first points of the campaign against a side that are also thought to be in the survival race.

Whether Fernandes will play a huge part from the off remains to be seen, but his talents are highly lauded and the south coast club will be hoping that he can make a huge contribution to their efforts over the next year.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-08-24.