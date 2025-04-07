Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Mateus Fernandes after Southampton's relegation to the Championship was confirmed, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

After the Saints suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, Ivan Juric's side's relegation fate was sealed. Southampton will be plying their trade in the Championship next season, with their relegation being made official despite having seven games remaining in the campaign.

Less than 24 hours after the Spurs match, Southampton announced that Juric has been relieved of his duties, with Simon Rusk and Adam Lallana taking the reins until the end of the season. As a result of their relegation, we could see a host of their key players head through the exit door.

There is interest in the midfielder

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that there is interest in the Portuguese midfielder, and his situation will be one to monitor over the coming months. The respected journalist was unable to confirm whether reports of interest from Juventus were true, but it appears he could be one to watch in the summer transfer window.

"I've nothing confirmed on Juventus at this stage. But for sure, Mateus' situation will be one to monitor in the next months as there's interest."

Mateus Fernandes Premier League Stats 2024/25 Minutes 2321 Progressive Carries 65 Take-Ons Attempted 90 Take-Ons Successful 43 Through-Balls 8 Tackles 75

Unfortunately for Southampton fans, relegation is going to come with multiple consequences. Not only will the Saints miss out on significant sums of money in the second tier, but some of their key stars will likely want to find moves back to the Premier League.

It's been a disastrous campaign for Southampton, but they've shown they have what it takes to gain promotion back to the top tier in recent years. The search will be ongoing for a new manager to help them do so, with GIVEMESPORT sources confirming that Danny Rohl and Liam Rosenior are two names of interest.

