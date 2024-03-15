Highlights Matheus Cunha is recovering well from injury, providing hope for Wolves fans ahead of the weekend.

O'Neil praised Cunha's progress in training, hinting at a possible return to the squad soon.

Uncertainty remains over Pedro Neto's fitness, with O'Neil failing to provide an update.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has missed the last few weeks due to injury, and Gary O'Neil has now provided an update on his fitness.

The Brazilian international has been forced to endure a spell on the treatment table in what has been a major blow for the Midlands outfit. When fit, Cunha has been one of O'Neil's standout stars and is a key reason why the Wanderers are battling in the top half of the Premier League.

With Wolves facing Coventry City in the FA Cup this weekend, the supporters at Molineux will be desperate to find out whether Cunha is fit enough to feature against one of their local rivals.

O'Neil has also been without key attacking threats Cunha and Pedro Neto over the last few weeks, so having the duo unavailable at the same time would be a disappointing blow for the English manager. Speaking ahead of Wolves' FA Cup clash with Coventry, O'Neil provided an update on the fitness of Cunha...

"He's looking good and done really well. The lads are happy to have him back in training."

It's unclear whether Cunha, who has been described as 'phenomenal' by defender Max Kilman, will be fit enough to make the squad this weekend, but it's certainly positive news nonetheless. The former Bournemouth manager refused to provide any further update on any other players, leaving Wolves fans sweating on the fitness of Neto.

Matheus Cunha - stats vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.25 1st Goals 9 2nd Assists 6 =2nd Shots per game 2.5 1st Dribbles per game 2.2 1st Fouled per game 1.5 1st Correct as of 15/03/2024

The Portuguese international was substituted against Fulham last time out due to injury, and he wasn't named in the latest international squad for his country. Hopefully, O'Neil is able to provide an update after the game against Coventry, and the tricky winger simply needs a few weeks to recover for when Wolves return to action after this weekend.

Neto Could be in 'Last Few Months' at Wolves

The Portuguese Star is Attracting Interest

Neto's impressive season with the Midlands outfit has turned the heads of clubs around Europe, and Wolves might have a fight on their hands to convince him to stay at Molineux. At the age of 24, Neto still has plenty of time to grow and develop, and he could be hoping to ply his trade at the highest level, possibly for a side competing in the Champions League.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur all have varying degrees of interest in the Wolves attacker. The respected reporter adds that he believes there is a chance that he's now in his final few months at the club.

