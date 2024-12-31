Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is nothing concrete ahead of the January transfer window, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Cunha has quickly become one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League after an impressive season for Wolves, but the Midlands outfit will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of him. His versatility could make him a useful option for multiple sides, including United.

With Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho struggling to get into Ruben Amorim's side, while Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee aren't hitting the heights expected of them, adding a player like Cunha to their squad might be a smart move. The Brazilian can play all across the front line and even behind the striker.

Nothing Concrete Between Man Utd and Cunha

United have been linked with a move

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter., Romano has confirmed that there is nothing concrete between Manchester United and Cunha for the January transfer window as it stands...

"On Man United, nothing concrete at the moment for January."

Speaking after United's disappointing defeat at home to Newcastle on Monday night, Amorim admitted that the Red Devils are unlikely to have a lot of money to spend in the January window...

"We don’t have that possibility in January [signing players]. You know the situation better than I [do]. It’s not the case I am not arriving here and I can spend a lot of money, changing all the team."

As a result, a deal for Cunha would be almost impossible anyway if United were interested in attempting to secure his signature. Wolves are battling to stay in the Premier League, so losing their talisman would be a complete disaster and the Midlands club would likely demand a hefty fee to allow him to depart.

There's no doubt it would be a smart addition for United considering the performance he's produced in a struggling Wolves side this season, but convincing Vitor Pereira's side to offload him in the middle of the campaign is going to be a tricky task.