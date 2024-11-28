Presenter Mark Goldbridge has urged Manchester United to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who would be 'perfect' for Ruben Amorim's system.

Cunha is enjoying an impressive season with Wolves despite Gary O'Neil's side struggling in the Premier League, and there's no doubt he's going to attract plenty of interest if he continues his fine form. The Brazilian took some time to settle into England, but he's now showing why Wolves forked out a hefty fee to secure his signature.

With Ruben Amorim now at the helm, United will be looking to add players who suit his style and system. Cunha is a player who can play through the middle of the attack as a centre-forward, out wide, and even behind a striker. Wolves won't want to sell on the cheap, so it could be an expensive deal to do, but United have been linked with a move for the former Atletico Madrid attacker.

Reacting on X, Goldbridge has urged United to go and sign Cunha for £50m, suggesting that he would be perfect for Amorim's system...

"I think he fits Amorim's system like a snug pair of slippers on a cold day. I think he is absolutely perfect for Amorim's system. The only thing I would say about Cunha is I definitely think United have scouted him and I definitely think he's on the shortlist. His contract runs out in 2027. So look, he's probably not going to sign a new one, it's 2025 in a couple of weeks. He's going to have two years left on his contract by the time we could move for him."

Goldbridge goes on to say that he would be all over this deal for a fee of £50m.

"I would be all over this deal for £50m. For £50m I would do it."

Cunha, described as 'sensational', might not be available for the price Goldbridge is hoping for. The Brazilian moved to Wolves for a fee which could total £35m, and after an impressive season, the Midlands club are likely to want to make a hefty profit on him.

Cunha has played a vital role for Wolves this season, and without his goals, O'Neil's side could be in a dangerous position in the Premier League. The 25-year-old has scored seven goals and provided three assists in England's top flight, and considering his age, there's still plenty to come from Cunha.