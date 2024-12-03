Manchester United are said to be scouting Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who could be perfect for Ruben Amorim's system, according to the club's former chief scout Mick Brown.

Cunha is enjoying an impressive season at Molineux despite Wolves' struggles in the Premier League. The Brazilian attacker has been a standout star for Gary O'Neil's side, and he's naturally going to start attracting interest from other clubs if his fine form continues.

Wolves are enduring a difficult season and have struggled finding the back of the net, with Wanderers heavily relying on Cunha's production in front of goal. The 25-year-old has provided 10 goals and assists combined in just 12 Premier League starts, and United are now monitoring his progress ahead of a potential move.

Speaking to Football Insider, former United scout Brown has suggested that he's been told scouts at Old Trafford have been watching Cunha and he's a player they are interested in. The former Atletico Madrid attacker would fit Amorim's system perfectly, according to Brown, and he's going to be one of the names on their list ahead of 2025.

“But I’m told Man United have had scouts watching him and he’s certainly one they’re interested in. They’ll be putting together a list of names to improve Amorim’s side, and he’s going to be one of the names on that list after the way he’s started the season. I think he fits the system perfectly. He can press, he’s quick, his passing and creativity is very good, and he can play through the middle and score goals too."

It's understood that Wolves will only allow Cunha to leave if they receive a club-record fee for the Brazilian and the Midlands club are set to demand in the region of £60m. Cunha is a player capable of playing in multiple positions in Amorim's system, which could make him a smart signing for the Red Devils. The 25-year-old could play behind the striker in the two attacking midfielder positions, while he's also comfortable playing through the middle as a centre-forward.

A mid-season deal could be incredibly difficult as Wolves are fighting towards the bottom of the table and losing one of their star players could be a major disaster.