Highlights Manchester United have recently been linked with Wolves' Matheus Cunha.

Brazilian forward has snubbed a move to Old Trafford, insisting he's 'happy' at Molineux.

Red Devils eyeing Milos Kerkez as a potential option at left-back.

Manchester United have suffered a hammer blow in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matheus Cunha after the 11-cap Brazil international publicly revealed that he is happy at Molineux and is looking forward to bettering the club in seasons to come.

In 32 Premier League outings across the 2023/24 season, Joao Pessoa-born Cunha registered a career-best tally of 12 goals and seven assists, proving his importance in the Midlands. With Erik ten Hag's side struggling for goals in recent times, the arrival of the versatile forward could boost their efforts in front of goal.

With Anthony Martial leaving this summer and Rasmus Hojlund shouldering the majority of the goalscoring burden, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co are keen to acquire attacking reinforcements ahead of an all-important season in 2024/25 with Cunha among the potential targets.

Man Utd Dealt Hammer Blow by Cunha

‘I’m very happy at Wolves’

Close

According to The Mirror, Manchester United were eyeing a move for the Wolves man as support for lone striker Hojlund on the back of Martial’s summer exit. In their first summer in M16, a fresh centre forward is undoubtedly at the top of the club’s priority list.

The report suggested that he, hailed as ‘one of the most pivotal members of the Wolves squad’, was targeted by the Manchester-based side ahead of the summer transfer window and would cost around the £60 million mark.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 235-game club career thus far, Cunha has registered 16 goals and nine assists.

Recently, The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge suggested that he would ‘happily take’ the 25-year-old at Old Trafford, especially after French forward Martial announced his departure after nine years and 317 games of service.

However, speaking to Globo, via TEAMtalk, during the off-season, Cunha - hailed as 'phenomenal' by colleague Max Kilman - has played down the rumours, all while suggesting that his focus remains on Wolves and improving on their progress witnessed under Gary O’Neil’s stewardship.

“Whenever I can, I come to follow you. I always want to demonstrate that [affection] is reciprocal. Then we see this rush [Manchester United] but I’m very happy at Wolves. My focus is on resting and making the most of it with my family. I’m very happy at Wolves. The focus now is to have better seasons and help the club.”

Hojlund and Cunha - 2023/24 Premier League Stats Statistics Hojlund Cunha Appearances 25(5) 29(3) Goals 10 12 Assists 2 7 Shots per game 1.3 2.3 Key passes per game 0.9 0.9 Aerials won per game 0.8 0.5 Overall rating 6.70 7.13

Man Utd Eyeing Milos Kerkez

Face stern competition for £35m Premier League star

Close

Not only are the club looking to bolster their attacking roster, but their paucity of left-back options in the season that has just ended means that Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is of high interest to Ratcliffe and his entourage this summer.

At 19 years of age, the Hungary international signed for the side from the south coast joined from AZ Alkmaar for a fee in the ballpark of £15.5 million. In his first season at the Cherries, Kerkez played 28 times, helping them to a respectable 12th-placed finish.

Related Man Utd and Chelsea Eyeing £35m Premier League Star Manchester United and Chelsea are both set to battle it out to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Despite having Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at their disposal, the club - according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano - ‘appreciate’ the youngster ahead of the summer transfer window. Ben Jacobs, writing for GMS, suggested that the Cherries value him at £35 million.

Romano insists that his current employers, thanks to the defensive technician’s importance to the squad, would demand ‘big, big money’ for him, while Manchester United also have Real Madrid-linked Alphonso Davies on their radar too.