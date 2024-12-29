Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha was spotted with an ice pack after coming off as a substitute in his side's clash with Tottenham, as reported by Tom Barclay.

The visitors managed to snatch a point at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Jorgen Strand Larsen netted the equalizer in the 87th minute. The result lifts Wolves an additional point away from the relegation zone, and this will undoubtedly be an important point in the course for Premier League safety. Moreover, new boss, Vitor Pereira, is yet to taste defeat at his new club as well, and things are progressing positively thus far, but the latest injury scare to the team's best player may well have sent shivers down the sidelines nonetheless.

Cunha Injury Scare Hits Wolves

The forward was replaced at half-time against Spurs

Cunha has been Wolves' best-performing asset this term, with his 14 goal contributions a team-leading total, and at least five more than the next most prolific player at the club. However, he was replaced at half-time against Spurs in a surprise switch and Barclay, speaking to X (formerly Twitter), noted that the Brazilian was spotted with ongoing treatment on the bench for his left knee.

Matheus Cunha's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 18 Goals 10 Assists 4 Shots per 90 3.04 Key passes per 90 1.09

Wolves were able to claw their way back into the team without their main forward, and it was the Norwegian, Strand Larsen, who ultimately stepped up. However, his absence could be a detrimental loss in future games regardless.

The Midlands-based club are set to face Nottingham Forest next - a side who have impressively woven their way into second in the Premier League table. Overcoming Nuno Espirito Santo's men, possibly without Cunha, could be a very tricky task for Wolves. Moreover, away trips to Newcastle and Chelsea, followed by a clash with Arsenal all make up a tough January schedule for the side.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 29/12/2024