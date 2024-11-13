Matheus Cunha's excellent start to the new campaign continued on Saturday as he scored against Southampton to seal Wolverhampton Wanderers' first victory of the season in the Premier League, and this form is subsequently attracting interest from 'bigger' sides in the division, according to Molineux News.

In spite of Wolves' troubles this term, Cunha has enjoyed a fruitful start, scoring five goals and registering two assists thus far, prompting Troy Deeney to describe him as a 'class above'. Having scored 14 goals in all competitions last season, the Brazilian has demonstrated his ability to find the back of the net on a consistent basis, and is catching the eye of several clubs as a result.

While a move away from Molineux isn't expected to materialise in January, there are fears within the West Midlands outfit that Cunha could be pried away from Gary O'Neil's project in the summer.

Cunha Attracting Interest from 'Bigger' English Clubs

He's been in prolific form

Joining Wolves in January 2023 in an initial loan deal, which included an obligation to buy for a fee in the region of £35 million, Cunha endured a difficult first six months in the Midlands. Netting just twice in 20 appearances, the Brazil international improved tenfold last campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in his 29 league starts.

Starting the new season in a similarly rich vein of form, Cunha has been the shining light in a dark period for Wolves. Deemed essential for O'Neil's team's chances of survival, it won't be encouraging news for the English head coach that 'bigger' Premier League clubs are beginning to 'pay close attention' to Cunha's heroics.

That's according to Molineux News, who rule out the possibility of the relegation-threatened outfit sanctioning the sale of their talisman as soon as January. They consider the 25-year-old too indispensable to O'Neil's side to let him go in the midst of a battle to remain in the top flight.

However, the club accept that interest in a player of Cunha's calibre is inevitable, and that a summer deal could come to fruition. Molineux News don't disclose which Premier League clubs are in the race to land the former Atletico star, although Arsenal were 'waiting for the opportunity' to sign him before he joined Wolves, back in December 2022, and it's plausible that the Gunners could revitalise their interest.

Cunha's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Goals 5 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 3.15 Expected Goals Per 90 0.24 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.04

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/11/2024