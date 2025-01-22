Nottingham Forest are among the clubs considering a January move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who is unlikely to sign a new contract at Molineux, according to Sky Sports.

Forest are reportedly aiming to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad with one of the most sought-after forwards in the Premier League as they look to mount a serious push for a top-four finish.

According to Sky Sports, the City Ground outfit have emerged as new suitors for the Brazilian international, who is currently unlikely to extend his stay at Wolves:

“A little bit of news just into us, Nottingham Forest, we understand, are among the clubs considering a move for Cunha. “We also understand that it is unlikely that he will sign a new contract at Molineux.”

Cunha is understood to be attracting interest from several top-flight clubs, including Arsenal, who are long-term admirers of the Brazilian international.

The 25-year-old has been impressive for Wolves in the Premier League this season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 21 appearances.

Cunha ranks eighth in goal contributions among all players in the division and is directly responsible for nearly half of Wolves’ 32 goals.

The Brazilian has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Molineux and could be available for a cut-price deal in the summer if Wolves decide against selling him in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Cunha was close to extending his Wolves contract, but ‘some final details were missing’ – his situation now remains open with less than two weeks left in the January transfer window.

Forest have already registered their first piece of winter transfer business by signing veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The City Ground outfit have also extended defender Murillo’s contract until 2029, fending off interest from Premier League rivals for the time being.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-01-25.