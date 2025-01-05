Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha is close to signing a new deal with the Midlands club despite appreciation from Arsenal, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed.

The Brazilian attacker has been one of Wolves' standout players so far this season, and losing him in the January transfer window could be a disaster as they battle to stay in the Premier League. Naturally, a player of Cunha's calibre will be attracting interest, but Wolves will be looking to fight it off, especially in the middle of the season.

Wolves currently find themselves sitting in 17th place in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone. Without Cunha, it's scary to think where Wolves would be. The 25-year-old has provided 14 goals and assists combined in just 18 Premier League starts this season.

Cunha Set to Sign Long-Term Deal at Wolves

A release clause could be included

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Cunha is set to sign a new long-term deal at Molineux. Wolves were never likely to offload Cunha during the January transfer window considering their current situation in the Premier League, but a summer exit could still be possible, GIVEMESPORT understands.

Despite signing a new contract, Cunha could make a move in the summer window, especially if the Wanderers are relegated. GIVEMESPORT understands that there is likely to be a release clause in Cunha's new deal if they do drop down to the Championship.

Arsenal do appreciate Cunha, but they haven't made a move during the January transfer window. The Gunners know that Wolves value Cunha in the region of £90m, and the Brazilian signing a new contract is likely to deter them once again for the winter.

It's a huge boost for Wolves heading into the second half of the campaign as they look to keep one of their star players at the club as the business end of the season approaches. It's a major statement of intent from the club and one that could excite Wolves supporters for the future.