In Mateus Fernandes, Southampton have found the player they had hoped Carlos Alcaraz would be.

Alcaraz arrived at St Mary's as a 20-year-old in January 2023, joining from Racing Club in his native Argentina. However, just 12 months later, he left the club on loan and would play just one more time for Southampton before his permanent departure this summer.

Fernandes, meanwhile, was signed from Sporting CP as Alcaraz's direct replacement in the same summer window and the Portuguese has exceeded all expectations since joining, cementing himself as a regular starter under Russell Martin by September.

We take a look at the characteristics Fernandes has displayed on the south coast that his predecessor failed to demonstrate.

Fernandes flying at Southampton

The midfielder has found his feet quickly at St Mary's

Fernandes has endeared himself quickly to the Southampton faithful with his enviable blend of style and substance.

The 20-year-old midfielder has a keen eye for a forward pass and has shown plenty of grit and physicality in a league that prides itself on the strength of its competitiveness in the most literal sense of the word - but what has caught the eye most is how he moves with the ball at his feet.

The Portuguese possesses the quality to glide forward with the ball, darting past defenders to either drag his side up the field or relieve pressure - skills that suit Martin's possession-based style to a tee.

He is not especially productive in the final third - he is still waiting for his first Premier League goal - but has shown glimpses of how that facet of his game could develop with time. His goal and assist in the second round of the League Cup against Cardiff City was one such instance that hinted at the midfielder's considerable potential.

Mateus Fernandes Premier League Stats 2024/25 Minutes 707 Progressive Carries 27 Take-Ons Attempted 29 Take-Ons Successful 16 Through-Balls 6 Tackles 27

Alcaraz was unable to convince

The Argentine did not have the same impact as Fernandes

Alcaraz was supposed to bring many of the same qualities Fernandes has to Southampton's midfield when he joined in January 2023.

The Saints were battling against relegation - just as they are this term - and needed midfielders with a blend of skill and athleticism to help drag them out of their dire situation.

Alcaraz, however, was somewhat overawed and never hit the levels Fernandes has since. Despite the Argentine playing over 300 Premier League minutes fewer during the 2022/23 campaign, he mustered numbers for progressive carries, take-ons and tackles that are inferior to those his Portuguese replacement has recorded so far in 2024/25.

It came as something of a surprise then when, in January 2024 - with Southampton in the Championship having suffered relegation - Juventus came calling to take Alcaraz on loan. Less surprisingly, the move did not work out, with Alcaraz playing less than 400 minutes across all competitions in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign for the Italian giants.

The Argentine made a nine-minute cameo from the bench on the opening day of this season before being sold to Brazilian club Flamengo to make way for Fernandes - a decision which has surely benefitted all parties.

Carlos Alcaraz Premier League Stats 2022/23 Minutes 1,029 Progressive Carries 20 Take-Ons Attempted 28 Take-Ons Successful 13 Through-Balls 2 Tackles 10

All stats courtesy of FBref.