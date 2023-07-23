Chelsea have looked to target some of the best youngsters around the globe, and they've now held discussions to sign another star, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Todd Boehly has looked to spend a lot of money, one of his primary focuses has been on young talent.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

In the previous two transfer windows, Boehly spent over £600m on new signings, and it certainly didn't work out in his first season at the club.

The Blues finished in the bottom half of the Premier League, failing to qualify for any European competition.

This hasn't stopped Chelsea from being able to attract players, as they've already completed the signings of Angelo Gabriel, Christopher Nkunku, and Nicolas Jackson this summer.

Offloading players was just as important for Chelsea in the early stages of the transfer window, in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

So far, the west London club have sold £220m worth of players already, as per Transfermarkt.

This could give Chelsea more wiggle room in the market and allow Boehly to find players suitable for Mauricio Pochettino, who will take charge at Stamford Bridge heading into the new campaign.

One player Chelsea have been linked with this summer is Flamengo youngster Matheus Franca, with reports claiming that the Premier League side have submitted an offer to sign him.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Franca?

Romano has suggested that Chelsea have held discussions with Flamengo regarding the signing of Franca.

However, the capital club aren't fully convinced about paying £22m for the young star, considering they've already invested in Angelo this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "This is why Chelsea have had some conversations with Flamengo to ask about the conditions of the deal.

"Then, when Flamengo asked for €25m (£22m) after they already spent €15m (£13m) on Angelo Gabriel, Chelsea were not so convinced about spending that big amount of money on a player who was probably going to try a new experience on loan, before being a player for the first team."

What's next for Chelsea?

After securing the signatures of so many young talents since Boehly arrived at Chelsea, it could be time to look to bring in players more capable of making an immediate impact.

Although building for the future is key for any club, Chelsea are in a position where they have to improve and fast.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are still pushing to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Italian reporter Rudy Galetti has also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is seen as Chelsea's ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

It's also understood that Rayan Cherki, Mike Maignan, and even Brazilian superstar Neymar are other options for the Blues before the transfer window slams shut.

Considering the number of outgoings this summer, it could be a busy end to the window for Chelsea as they look to plug some gaps before the season begins.