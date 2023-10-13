Highlights Crystal Palace signed Matheus Franca for a significant amount of money, indicating they believe he has the talent to make an impact.

Franca's lack of senior football experience and his move to a new country may require patience from the fans.

The presenter is concerned that fans may put too much pressure on Franca, as they may not be familiar with his abilities due to limited exposure to him.

Crystal Palace youngster Matheus Franca was brought to Selhurst Park in the summer, and presenter HLTCO has shared a concern he has about the 19-year-old, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Palace fans are yet to see their new signing in action due to injury.

Transfer news

Franca signed for Palace during the summer transfer window for an initial fee of £17m from Brazilian side Flamengo, per BBC. The young midfielder is yet to pull on an Eagles shirt due to a back problem, but according to the Evening Standard, Franca could return to action after the international break.

The former Flamengo man's return will be welcomed by Roy Hodgson due to Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, two of Palace's main attacking outlets, both being on the treatment table. The capital club invested a significant amount of money in a relatively unproven player, which was undoubtedly a huge risk. The club will be desperate to see him make his debut, as they clearly feel he has the talent to make an impact at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea, who have been attempting to secure the signatures of a host of young talents from around the world, were also keen on bringing Franca to England, per MailOnline. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also told GIVEMESPORT during the summer transfer window that Franca would have been keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

HLTCO verdict - Matheus Franca

Palace fans will be waiting patiently to see their new man in action, but there needs to be plenty of patience from the Selhurst Park faithful, due to his lack of minutes in senior football. That's before even considering that Franca has to move to a new country at a young age, whilst also having to adapt to a new style of football in the Premier League.

Matheus Franca Career Stats Appearances 54 Goals 9 Assists 0 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 0 Minutes 1973 Stats via Transfermarkt.

HLTCO has suggested that he's concerned about fans potentially putting a little too much pressure on Franca when he does make his way into Hodgson's squad. The presenter adds that the fanbase might not be up to speed with the level of Franca's ability having likely not seen him in action an awful lot for Flamengo, which could be a problem. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Well, obviously, it sounds like a bit of a cliché, but when you get a Brazilian teenager come in, there's always a degree of immediate excitement and anticipation as to what they can offer, because it is something of an unknown. We all like to think that we are football anoraks but, I'll hold my hands up, I hadn't seen a great deal of Franca prior to his arrival, I'd heard his name off and on on social media, but you don't get the opportunity to watch these players week in week out. You do your YouTube scouting and you get all excited, but then this back issue that he's been struggling with has obviously put the mockers on his ability to actually play in the first team. I am a little bit concerned that he might come back into the fold and then have immediate pressure put on him by a fan base who aren't necessarily up to speed with his game as a whole."

Eze and Olise's injuries may force Hodgson's hand with Franca, as they now lack a bit of attacking flair in the final third. The 19-year-old could be thrown in at the deep end when he returns from injury, which could do more damage than it's worth.

What are Roy Hodgson's January transfer window plans?

Palace were close to bringing in two extra additions in the summer transfer window, but both deals fell through despite looking likely at the time, Hodgson has admitted...

“That was unlucky, because [chairman] Steve Parish and [sporting director] Dougie Freedman worked very hard in that last week going to the end of the transfer window on two players that they and we thought were pretty much assured to be able to come to us. We were counting on them, which would have made a big difference to the size of the squad. But unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we lost both of those and it was too late to get anybody else. It wasn’t bad planning — we were a victim of circumstance."

As a result, we could see Palace push to bring in reinforcements when the transfer window reopens. Per Football Insider, Palace could look to bring in a new striker, with Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike on their list ahead of the January transfer window, alongside West Ham United.

Journalist Dean Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is the sort of profile the Eagles have been looking at, and it's no surprise that they are continuing to scout him.