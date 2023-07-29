Crystal Palace will be desperate for attacking reinforcements during the summer transfer window, and presenter HLTCO has given his verdict on one young talent, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles struggled in front of goal last season for the most part and could do with additions in attack.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Latest

The loss of Wilfried Zaha is undoubtedly the most significant event of the transfer window for Palace fans.

The Ivorian winger came through the academy at Selhurst Park and has been at the club ever since, barring a short spell with Manchester United and a loan move to Cardiff City.

Zaha scored 90 goals for the capital club, providing 76 assists and completing 458 games in a Palace shirt, as per Transfermarkt.

Replacing him certainly won't be easy, but it could be time for the club to go in a different direction.

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise showed how effective they can be last season, despite their age, so it could be an excellent chance for Palace to find another young talent to come in and take over from Zaha.

Palace have now been linked with a move for another young talent, and it's no surprise considering their success with this type of player in the past.

What has HLTCO said about Palace?

HLTCO has suggested that Matheus Franca, who is valued at around £25m, could be a 'game-changer' for the Eagles in the final third.

The presenter adds that Franca appears to be a talented young player who could be a difference maker for Palace.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think with any of these signings, you've got a Brazilian teenager from Flamengo, and as much as everyone in this industry likes to talk from a position of authority, I'm never someone who will pretend to have watched a player extensively when I know relatively surface level things about their game.

"Everything I've read and seen suggests that he's a very talented young player, someone who can be dynamic and can be a game-changer in the final third.

"Flamengo fans seem to really rate him and feel as though he's worth the money that we're potentially going to have to part with to sign him."

What's next for Palace?

Although Franca is undoubtedly an exciting young talent, there could be doubts as to whether he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson and his recruitment team may be considering finding a more ready-made winger to replace Zaha this summer.

According to the MailOnline, Palace are set to step up their interest in Everton wide-man Demarai Gray, who is ready to leave Goodison Park due to a lack of game time.

The Jamaican international has struggled to get into the Everton side under Sean Dyche, but there's no doubting he has the ability.

Franca and Gray could be two smart options for Palace in attack heading into next season, but losing Zaha without receiving a transfer fee for him is a blow.