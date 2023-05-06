Crystal Palace target Matheus Franca is an 'exciting' player to be linked with, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old is attracting interest from England after an impressive breakthrough in his home country.

Crystal Palace news - Matheus Franca

According to Transfermarkt, Franca has scored eight times in 46 appearances for CR Flamengo.

Franca was linked with a move to the Premier League in the January transfer window, with Newcastle United reportedly making a bid just shy of Flamengo's £22m valuation of the young attacking midfielder, according to reports in Brazil.

The Brazilian club sold Joao Gomes to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the same window, so offloading two of their young stars within the space of a few weeks was always going to cost any interested parties.

You'd imagine, Flamengo will be under no pressure to sell Franca, considering they received £15m for Gomes only a few months ago, as per The Athletic.

Now, according to the BBC, Crystal Palace have been monitoring Franca, but no bid has been made by the Eagles just yet.

Palace have had a lot of success by signing young talent such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise over the last few years, and Franca is an 'exciting' player to be linked with, journalist Jones has claimed.

What has Jones said about Franca?

Jones has suggested that Franca is an exciting player, but he has heard that a lot of clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "An exciting one to be linked with, Matheus Franca. There are a lot of scouts keeping an eye on him at the moment. I've heard quite a lot about him without even seeing much of him to be honest."

Who else is keeping an eye on Franca?

Reports have claimed that, along with Newcastle, who had a bid rejected in January, Liverpool and Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Franca in the last few months.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also revealed in the winter window that Real Madrid and Olympique Lyonnais are interested in the 19-year-old Brazilian.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail have also reported that Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen are keen on the midfielder.

With some of the biggest clubs in Europe following Franca, it could be difficult for Palace to secure a deal to sign the young talent.

It says a lot about the ability that Franca possesses when the likes of Madrid and Man City are showing an interest.