Liverpool signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes could be more realistic than Jude Bellingham, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old only signed for Wolves at the beginning of the season, but he could be what Liverpool need.

Liverpool news – Matheus Nunes

Nunes signed for Wolves in the summer window, but a report from the Telegraph has claimed that Liverpool could make a £44m bid for the Portuguese midfielder at the end of the season.

With James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all out of contract at the end of the campaign, bringing in a new central midfielder could be a priority for Liverpool.

With Wolves struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League table, a move away from the Midlands club could tempt Nunes, especially if a club like Liverpool come knocking.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT during the January transfer window that Liverpool were interested in signing Nunes, but a move was more likely at the end of the season.

Liverpool had been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but David Ornstein recently claimed that a move to the Merseyside club was now looking increasingly unlikely.

Nunes was labelled as one of the best players in the world by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola when he was playing for Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Guardiola said: "I would say that Matheus Nunes is one of the best players in the world today."

What has Jones said about Nunes?

Jones has suggested that Nunes could be a more realistic move for Liverpool than signing Bellingham.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it's more realistic than Bellingham purely because they're clearly the best move that's going to be open to Nunes. It's going to be a figure that's going to be affordable. It's going to be enticing to him and possibly even to Wolves."

Would Nunes be a good signing for Liverpool?

In the Wolves squad, only Adama Traore has completed more take-ons than Nunes this season, as per FBref.

The Portuguese midfielder loves to pick up the ball from deep and drive through the middle of the pitch, with no player carrying the ball into the final third more than Nunes in the Wolves squad.

Nunes averages 1.9 tackles per game and 0.9 key passes in the Premier League this campaign.

With Liverpool in desperate need of a midfielder, Nunes could be a cheaper alternative to Bellingham that would have a positive impact next season.