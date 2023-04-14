Wolverhampton Wanderers could already be working on signing replacements for Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

After a difficult season in the Premier League, Wolves may have to prepare for life without some of their star players.

Neves and Nunes are undoubtedly two of Wolves' best players in their current squad.

The former is ranked first in Wolves' squad looking at the WhoScored rating system, with Nunes ranked seventh in his first season in England.

Transfermarkt also values the Portuguese duo as Wolves' two most valuable players, so the Midlands club could bring in a significant amount of money in the summer transfer window if they are forced to sell.

Although Julen Lopetegui won't want to lose Nunes or Neves, if they are relegated to the Championship, then there's a good chance both players will be looking to leave the club.

As it stands, there's certainly still a chance that they could finish in the bottom three of the Premier League.

The Wolves duo earn a combined £135k-a-week at Molineux, according to Spotrac.

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has backed Wolves to deal with the situation in the right way, as they always tend to do with their recruitment.

What has Sheth said about Neves and Nunes?

Sheth has suggested that Wolves could already be looking for replacements ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Wolves will be in the market for their own players as well. They always seem to bring in good quality players to the football club, particularly in the Portuguese market.

"I'm sure, if Nunes and Neves were to leave, their recruitment department will be working on potential replacements already for those."

What could be next for Neves and Nunes?

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nunes was on Liverpool's list ahead of the summer, as they look to rebuild their midfield.

A report from the Telegraph has also suggested that Chelsea were looking to rival Liverpool in their pursuit of the Portugal international.

Spanish outlet SPORT have claimed that Manchester United are negotiating a deal to sign Neves, who has also been linked with a move to Barcelona.

The report also suggests that Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Neves.

The Wolves pair are clearly attracting plenty of interest, with some of the biggest clubs in Europe taking a look at them.