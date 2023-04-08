Matheus Nunes scored a contender for the best goal of the 2022-23 Premier League season during Wolves’ clash against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Portugal international, who joined Wolves from Sporting in 2022, beat Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a stunning strike from an acute angle.

While it wasn’t on the volley like Marco van Basten’s famous strike for the Netherlands against the Soviet Union in 1988, Nunes’s goal has still reminded football fans of the Dutchman’s iconic goal.

It was a difficult goal to watch for Frank Lampard, who was back in the Chelsea dugout after being appointed as the Blues’ interim head coach this week.

Lampard replaced Potter, who lasted just seven months in the job at Stamford Bridge.

Video: Matheus Nunes’s wonder goal vs Chelsea

Watch Nunes’s stunning strike here:

What a hit, son!

We won’t see many better Premier League goals all season.

Incredibly, that was Nunes' first goal for Wolves. Not a bad way to open your account, eh?