Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes has the potential to 'light up the Premier League', journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old hasn't been at his best this season, but his winning goal against Chelsea could be pivotal in their fight for survival.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Matheus Nunes

Despite Wolves struggling this campaign, that hasn't stopped clubs showing an interest in Nunes.

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Liverpool are considering a move for the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder, who will be available for £30m if the Midlands club are relegated to the Championship.

The Daily Telegraph have also suggested that Chelsea are looking to rival the Merseyside club in their pursuit of Nunes.

The Portuguese international was one of the most exciting midfielders in the Champions League whilst playing for Sporting last season, and his performances were recognised by one of the best in the game, Pep Guardiola.

He said: "I would say that Matheus Nunes is one of the best players in the world today."

Manchester City faced Sporting in the European competition last season.

What has O'Rourke said about Nunes?

O'Rourke has suggested that Nunes has the potential to light up the Premier League.

When asked whether his goal against Chelsea showed what he's capable of, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, I think so. There's always been the player in Nunes with that potential to really come and light up the Premier League. He showed it with that goal against Chelsea.

"Wolves will be hoping he can show it between now and the end of the season to try and boost their survival hopes.

"He was a top player at Sporting Lisbon and he's in the Portugal squad as well, so he's got to be a top player to be in and amongst that."

How has Nunes performed this season?

It's not been easy for Nunes, having to adapt to a new league whilst playing in a side who are struggling and fighting to stay in the division.

Nunes has started 23 Premier League games, providing one assist and scoring his only goal of the campaign against Chelsea recently, according to FBref.

The Wolves midfielder averages 2.0 tackles per game, 0.9 key passes, 5.2 total duels won per game, as per Sofascore.

Nunes might not be performing at the level he was whilst playing in the Champions League with Sporting, but it would be interesting to see him in a better side in England.