Wolverhampton Wanderers 'will be prepared' for losing Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the Midlands club struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League table, they may have to prepare for life without some of their key players.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Transfer news

Neves and Nunes, who earn a combined £135k-a-week at Molineux, are two players who could consider their future in the summer, especially if Wolves are relegated from the Premier League.

Neves is Wolves' highest-rated performer according to Sofascore, with Nunes sitting in 10th during his first season in England.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Wolves will already be working on replacements for the Portuguese duo, in case they plan on leaving the club at the end of the campaign.

Julen Lopetegui has started to get a tune out of his players over the last few months and they now sit in 13th place in the Premier League.

The fans at Molineux will be hoping they can secure safety before the end of the season and convince the likes of Nunes and Neves to commit to another year at the club.

What has Jones said about Wolves?

Jones has suggested that Wolves will be prepared for the loss of Nunes and Neves, like they were when the likes of Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota left the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT regarding the potential departure of the midfield pair, he said: "Players like Doherty and Jota left the club but there was always a build up to these moments happening and almost an expectation, so they will be prepared for how to deal with moments like this."

Where could Neves and Nunes end up?

Reports in Spain recently suggested that Manchester United and Barcelona are interested in signing Neves at the end of the season.

The Telegraph have also claimed that Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle it out to secure the signature of Nunes in the summer.

Ben Jacobs even told Redmen TV that the Merseyside club have already started the process of signing Nunes when the window opens in a few months.

Both players have some of the biggest clubs in the world showing an interest in them, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see either player looking for a move at the end of the campaign.