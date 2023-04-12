Mathieu Flamini retired from professional football back in 2019, with his career spanning almost 17 years.

The former midfielder began his playing days at French club Marseille and, while he’s played for five total teams, is most known for playing for Arsenal, having two stints at the club.

During his time with The Gunners, he won the FA Cup three times (as Arsenal often did during that time) and also got his hands on the Community Shield. He was also part of the iconic Arsenal squad which came agonisingly close to capturing the UEFA Champions League back in 2006, only losing out to Barcelona.

However, since his retirement, Flamini has certainly made the most of his time away from football.

While he was still an active player, the Frenchman helped to co-found GF Biochemicals with Pasquale Granata (which is where the GF comes from) and it’s certainly paying dividends now.

The company has been wildly successful throughout the years and, according to Forbes, the footballer-turned-entrepreneur now has a net worth of £10 billion.

It’s a truly stunning net worth value and if that money is genuinely available, the star could purchase most assets he could ever want, including a stake in one of his former football teams.

Taking over a Premier League club

Many Premier League clubs have had rumours of a takeover in recent months.

Liverpool and Manchester United have gone back and forth with the idea of a sale and a couple of years ago, the Arsenal faithful wanted their board to leave. Despite recent success due to financial backing in recent times, The Athletic has posed the question to Flamini regarding whether he’d get involved with the running of a football club.

“Obviously those clubs have a special place in my heart, I never forget where I come from.

“In life, you never know, but it’s all about the right opportunity. I’m a real believer in the right time, right place, right people.

“We’ll see what the future is made of. I’m a believer. If you want something very much, the universe usually brings it to you. Let’s see what the universe will bring.”

Previously, it would’ve been insane to imagine a former player having the means to have a chance at acquiring a stake in a Premier League club. However, what Flamini has been able to accomplish with his business has been nothing short of remarkable.