Highlights Flaimini enjoyed a successful career that saw him play for the likes of Marseille and Arsenal. He also made three appearances for France.

While he was still playing football, Flamini co-founded a biochemical company named 'GF Biochemicals', which has enjoyed great success.

Flamini also has a partnership with Mesut Ozil, while he is open to taking over one of his former sides in the future.

Mathieu Flamini retired from professional football back in 2019, with his career spanning almost 17 years. The former midfielder began his playing days at French club Marseille and, while he’s played for five total teams, is most known for playing for Arsenal, having two stints in north London - making 246 appearances in total.

During his time with the Gunners, he won the FA Cup three times and also got his hands on the Community Shield. He was also part of the iconic Arsenal squad which came agonisingly close to capturing the UEFA Champions League back in 2006, only losing out to Barcelona. Sandwiched in between his two spells with the Premier League side was a five-year spell in Italy with Milan. His only major success in the Serie A came in 2011 when he won the league title.

Despite enjoying a solid career; however, since his retirement, Flamini has certainly made the most of his time away from football. The former France international is now enjoying life in the business industry - and is now a billionaire and has even teamed up with an ex-Arsenal team-mate.

Flamini has Become a Billionaire Since Retiring

He Founded GF Biochemicals During his Playing Days

Soon after leaving the Gunners the first time for AC Milan back in 2008, Flamini and his economics graduate business partner, Pasquale Granata, founded 'GF Biochemicals' in an attempt to revolutionise the energy industry.

Flamini, who retired in 2019, has since found great success with his hobby in his life outside of football. After he and his business partner founded the company, they invested millions in research, trials, and infrastructure in the hopes of producing levulinic acid.

According to the Sun, nearly 16 years after it was set up, the company is estimated to be worth £21 billion - some 40 times more than Cristiano Ronaldo's £500 million net worth. The company has succeeded in a major way thanks to its ability to mass-produce levulinic acid - a fuel made from plant waste that can be used in the creation of plastics.

From preventing goals to stopping petroleum, the Frenchman has played a key role in helping his company become the first to mass-produce levulinic acid - which they accomplished back in 2015. It's used to replace oil in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, plastics, cosmetics and more.

Speaking to LesEchos back in 2022, the 40-year-old looked back on his time as a professional and making the switch to the energy industry, saying:

"My teachers must be surprised. Having left for Arsenal at 19, I now speak English as well as French and I run a biochemistry company!"

In an interview with Sifted, he added: "As a child, I had two passions: football and sustainability. I grew up in Marseilles near the sea, and was aware of the environmental questions around ocean plastics and chemical pollution from a very young age.''

He claimed he kept his company quiet from his team-mates, and family for five years as he 'didn't know which direction the business would go in' and that there was more pressure on him because he was a professional footballer.

The company has been wildly successful throughout the years and, according to Forbes via talkSPORT, the footballer-turned-entrepreneur now has a net worth of £10 billion. It’s a truly stunning net worth value and if that money is genuinely available, the star could purchase most assets he could ever want, including a stake in one of his former football teams.

Taking over a Premier League club

Arsenal and Marseille Have a Special Place in his Heart

Flamini, who has a 60% stake in the Paris-based company, has teased about returning to football, but this time as an owner. With a £10 billion net worth, it'd be enough to buy a significant percentage of a major club, and he has been asked about the prospect of buying one of his former sides. Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “Obviously, those clubs [Arsenal and Marseille] have a special place in my heart.

“I never forget where I come from. In life, you never know but it’s all about the right opportunity. I’m a real believer in the right time, right place, right people. We’ll see what the future is made of. I’m a believer. If you want something very much, the universe usually brings it to you. Let’s see what the universe will bring.”

Previously, it would’ve been insane to imagine a former player having the means to have a chance at acquiring a stake in a Premier League club. However, what Flamini has been able to accomplish with his business has been nothing short of remarkable.

He Has a Partnership With Mesut Ozil

The Former Team-mates have Launched Fitness Business

Flamini was known for his energy and tenacity during the peak of his powers. Now CEO of GF Biochemicals, he's still found the time to partner up with former Arsenal team-mate Mesut Ozil to launch Unity Performance Lab.

Unity Performance Lab is a digital health, fitness and lifestyle space that fuses evidence-based performance and wellness advice with expert guidance from top-level athletes and coaches.

While he was notoriously known for being injured throughout his professional career, Flamini revealed he likes to stay active even while on important business calls, saying: "I am hyperactive. I have trouble sitting still during conference calls. Often I turn off the camera and walk.

"I not only want but need to spend myself. I train at least five times a week. If you look for me after 7pm, you're likely to find me running in Hyde Park, London, where I live, or, more recently, doing yoga.

"It allows me to disconnect intellectually. At work, I am surrounded by super sharp PhDs, I learn a lot but I evolve outside my comfort zone. It's sometimes exhausting to be the least intelligent in the room!"

Flamini, 40, claimed he wakes up with pain, but adds that 'you have to live with it' - which helps him prepare for the busy world of business, saying: "I had the chance to have a rather long career at Marseille, Arsenal, AC Milan. But for fifteen years there has not been a day when I have not woken up without pain, physical or mental. You have to live with it. A good preparation for the life of a entrepreneur! In twelve years, I would have had hundreds of reasons to quit.

"As in high-level sport, when you have to perform on the field in front of 60,000 spectators, you have to absorb enormous pressure. Either you commit 200 per cent or you disappear."

While Gunners fans may debate about his legend status at the club, when NME named him one of their People of the Year in 2015, his playing career didn't even come into consideration - which shows how far he's come off the pitch.