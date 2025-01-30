Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel in the January transfer window, and he's open to making a move to the Gunners, according to The Independent.

Tel has struggled for minutes under Vincent Kompany this season, and now wants to seek a new challenge. A host of clubs are starting to show an interest in securing his signature, and he could be heading through the exit door before the end of the January transfer window.

The Gunners themselves could be in the market for a new forward due to injuries for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, and there could be a market opportunity with Tel as he's struggling to get into Bayern's side at the moment.

Arsenal Are Eyeing Move to Sign Mathys Tel

He's open to joining

According to a report from The Independent, Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Tel, and he's open to making the move to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners aren't the only club showing an interest in securing his signature, so it could be a competitive race to acquire him in the January transfer window.

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 2 (6) 19th Goals 0 N/A Assists 1 =10th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Tel has now decided to leave Bayern in January. The German outfit are going to assess all options on the market, and the race is open to sign him in the coming days.

Reports suggest that Bayern could hold out for a fee of around £40m to allow Tel to depart this month. With the January transfer window edging closer to shutting, there are just a few days left for any interested club to negotiate a deal with Bayern and bring Tel, who has been described as 'very exciting' by Christoph Freund, to the Premier League. Tel could be eyed as an alternative to Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins after they saw a bid rejected for the England international.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-01-25.