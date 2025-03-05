Mathys Tel will be looking to follow in Harry Kane's footsteps and become a hero at Tottenham Hotspur after he joined the North Londoners in February. The French forward took some persuasion after initially turning Spurs down, but there's a possibility that he will join the Premier League club permanently.

The 19-year-old arrived on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season, but a £45 million buy option was included in the deal. Many were tipping him to be Kane's heir at the Allianz Arena, but a lack of first-team opportunities proved problematic.

He suggested 'a chat' with Kane about moving to Tottenham played a role in his U-turn over snubbing the Lilwhites. The England captain and Spurs' all-time top goalscorer is one of several superstar talents the French teenager played with at Bayern but not 'the best'.

Mathys Tel: Sadio Mane Is The Best I've Played With

The French Attacker hailed his ex-Bayern teammate