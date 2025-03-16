Tottenham Hotspur loan star Mathys Tel confronted the away end at Fulham after their 2-0 loss away at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Sunday, stating that the supporters and players 'need to be together' - with fans demanding answers about Spurs' poor form.

A loss in the western end of the capital saw Tottenham lose their 15th game of the campaign; with only the bottom four clubs in the Premier League losing more games than Ange Postecoglou's side this season. Tottenham are on course to record their worst Premier League finish since 2003-04, where they came 14th - and Tel tried to talk to fans about their poor situation.

A video from @SpursArmyTweets showed Tel in his club tracksuit, talking to fans at the front of the away end following the defeat to Marco Silva's side.

Tel told the travelling contingent that the club and players 'need to stick together', but his words appeared to fall on deaf ears as one fan could be heard stating to the player that performances 'aren't good enough'.

Tel had around 30 seconds of interaction with a couple of away fans, before walking away from the advertising board and back onto the pitch.