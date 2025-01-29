Manchester United are considering joining the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel if Marcus Rashford or Alejandro Garnacho leave, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Should either player depart before the January transfer window closes, securing a new forward will become a top priority for the Red Devils. In their recent match against Fulham, Ruben Amorim had limited attacking options on the bench, with Garnacho starting despite ongoing transfer speculation.

Rashford has been completely dropped from the squad and is struggling to even make the bench, making his exit seem highly probable. Meanwhile, Garnacho remains part of Amorim’s plans, but interest from clubs like Napoli and Chelsea could change that.

Man Utd Considering Move for Mathys Tel

He's decided to leave Bayern

According to a report from Sky Sports journalist Plettenberg, United are considering entering the race to sign Tel in the January transfer window. The Bayern Munich winger has decided that he wants to depart before the end of the window, and multiple clubs are informed of his situation...

"Understand Manchester United considering entering the race for Mathys #Tel in the event of a departure of Alejandro Garnacho or Marcus Rashford. … following Tel‘s decision to leave FC Bayern before Deadline Day. #MUFC Open race. But ManUtd and more teams are very well informed."

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 2 (6) 19th Goals 0 N/A Assists 1 =10th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

Against Fulham in the Premier League last time out, United had no natural options to replace Garnacho or Amad Diallo in the squad. There's an argument to suggest Amorim needs to add another attacker regardless of whether Garnacho leaves or not, but if he does head through the exit door, the Red Devils could become desperate in that position.

Tel, who has been described as being similar to Thierry Henry by scout Jacek Kulig, has struggled for game time this season with Bayern. Previous reports have suggested that Bayern were holding out for £40m to allow him to depart, but it will be interesting to see whether that's now changed after he's asked to leave.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Man Utd Make Contact to Sign 'World-Class' £84m Forward Manchester United are in contact with the agents of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens over a move to the Premier League.