Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel would favour a move to Manchester United over joining other interested clubs such as Tottenham or Arsenal, according to insider Paul O Keefe.

Tel could be heading through the exit door before the January transfer window closes, with reports suggesting that he has decided he wants to leave Bayern Munich. Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Manchester United are considering entering the race to secure his signature, while Arsenal and Tottenham are also said to be keen.

Tel Wants Man Utd Over Tottenham and Arsenal

He's attracting plenty of interest

Insider O Keefe has now claimed that Tel wants to join Manchester United over any other interested party. In reply to a post suggesting Tottenham have joined the race, O Keefe confirmed Tel's preference of club...

"The boy wants Man Utd. Let's see how Bayern play that."

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 2 (6) 19th Goals 0 N/A Assists 1 =10th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

Tel has struggled for game time under Vincent Kompany this season, making just two Bundesliga starts. Understandably, the young winger wants to seek a fresh challenge, and clubs in the Premier League are now scrambling for his signature before the January window closes.

United would appear to hold an advantage if their interest is genuine. With the futures of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford uncertain, Ruben Amorim's side could have a good chance of convincing Tel to move to Old Trafford with his game time likely to increase.

Tel is still only 19 years old, and to be playing for such a big club at a young age requires patience. The French star clearly feels he's ready to be playing regularly, and it appears that some sides in the Premier League are willing to take a risk on the Bayern winger.

