Tottenham coaches and members of the hierarchy are confident that Mathys Tel has bags of potential and will come good over the next few months and years, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Tel joined Tottenham during the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. Spurs will be able to secure his signature permanently for a fee of around £45m, and he's now auditioning over the next few months to try and earn himself a move.

It's been a slow start for Tel at Spurs, but that's to be expected considering his age. The French forward was never going to be the finished product when Tottenham acquired him in January - he's still only 19 years old and trying to get used to a new country, league, and culture.

Tel Highly-Rated Internally at Tottenham

Spurs want to sign him permanently

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tottenham are confident that Tel is going to develop into an important player for the club and they see him as a strong option on the left-hand side of attack. The north London outfit want to tie him down to a permanent deal, and it's understood that he's seamlessly adjusting to life in England.

Mathys Tel - Tottenham 24/25 Premier League Stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 3 26th Goals 0 N/A Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =18th Shots Per Game 2.7 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =16th Match rating 6.26 27th

Spurs are also hoping to add further options in attack, not just Tel, and it's no surprise with the Bayern loaner likely considered a long-term option rather than an immediate fix. Unfortunately for Spurs fans, they'll be hoping to see some immediate fixes arrive through the door at some point after a disastrous season in the Premier League.

In reality, Tottenham were never going to get the best out of Tel this season, hence why the option to buy in the loan deal would have been important.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 12/03/2025

