Tottenham Hotspur winning the race to sign Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel may have come down to the wise words of one of his newfound Spurs teammates - with summer signing Wilson Odobert waxing lyrical about the north London club to his fellow French youth teammate.

Tel, who was also linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United throughout the window, was thought to have chosen the latter as his favoured destination with prominent game time likely to be rewarded at Old Trafford due to Marcus Rashford and Antony's departures. But in a shock late twist to the transfer market, the Frenchman opted to join Spurs - and a deal was completed shortly after the deadline.

Tel: Odobert 'Told' Frenchman to Join Spurs

A bit of agent work from his compatriot may have done the job

An 11th-hour move came as a surprise, but Odobert had a huge play to say in the deal, Tel stated - with the former Burnley winger telling him just how good life in north London is.

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =19th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.1 19th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

Speaking to Tottenham's official X (formerly Twitter) account (via TBR Football), Tel admitted that he and Odobert are good friends - and that they will continue their international friendship at club level, at least for the next six months, after Odobert convinced him to move to the English capital. The Bayern loanee said:

“Yes, I talked with Wilson, he told me to come, he said you have to come here. He’s my friend. I played with him with the French team, we’re good friends and he told me to come, it’s a great team and you will see, it’s really nice."

Whether Tel stays at Tottenham beyond the summer remains to be seen. The Frenchman joined the Lilywhites on loan with an option to buy at £45.7million - though other positions are needed for Ange Postecoglou.

Their defence - whilst injury-stricken - has been incredibly overrun this season and given that scoring goals has not been an issue so far this season, they may have to divert their attentions elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel has 16 goals in 83 games for Bayern.

But Tel is a huge talent, make no mistake. Whilst Odobert has made 23 appearances for France at youth level and is considered a prospect himself, Tel already has 40 appearances at that stage and, with 60 Bundesliga appearances, he's one of the best teenagers in the world. If the duo can form a solid relationship together on the pitch, it could see Spurs land the Sarcelles-born star to set themselves up for the future.

