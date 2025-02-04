Tottenham will pay a loan fee of €10m for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Spurs secured the signing of Tel in the January transfer window late on deadline day. The French forward made the decision to leave Bayern due to a lack of game time under Vincent Kompany, and Spurs have taken advantage by bringing him in in the final hours.

The north London outfit had a busy end to the window, securing the signature of both Tel and Kevin Danso in the final few days.

Tottenham to Pay €10m Loan Fee for Tel

Spurs have an option to purchase the forward

According to a report from Plettenberg, Tottenham will pay a whopping €10m - approximately £8m - to sign Tel on loan for the season. In the summer, Tottenham have the option to sign Tel on a permanent transfer for around €55m, which could rise to €60m.

The Sky Sports journalist also confirmed that Tel will have a decisive say on whether Tottenham are able to sign him on a permanent. There is no mandatory buy clause in the deal, only an option, as requested by Tel himself despite Bayern wanting a guaranteed permanent deal.

Tel is a versatile forward who can play all across the front line, which will be extremely beneficial to Ange Postecoglou considering his lack of options at the moment. The likes of Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, and Timo Werner have spent extended periods on the treatment table, so having a player who can play in multiple positions will be a huge boost.

At the age of 19, Tel is far from the finished product just yet, and it's unclear how much of an impact he could make in the second half of the season. If Spurs are table to turn a deal permanent, that's when we could see Tel truly flourish over the next few years as he's a highly-rated talent in Europe.