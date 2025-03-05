Tottenham Hotspur signed Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich during the January transfer window, and Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, has provided an update on him signing a permanent deal in the summer.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tottenham eventually struck a £10m loan deal to bring Tel to north London on deadline day. Reports suggested that Spurs will need to pay in the region of €60m to secure Tel on a permanent contract, but he will undoubtedly have to prove himself between now and the end of the season.

It's been an inconsistent start to life at Tottenham for Tel, which is understandable given his age. The French forward can play all across the front line, so his versatility has been useful for Ange Postecoglou in his first month at the club.

Spurs want to give him time

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has provided an update on the prospect of Tottenham signing Tel on a permanent deal in the summer. The respected journalist claims that the situation is currently quiet, with Tottenham wanting to give him to adapt, perform, and then discuss his future at the club...

"Tel situation is quiet now, full focus on the pitch. He just arrived one month ago, so Spurs want to give him time to adapt, perform and then discuss his future."

Mathys Tel - Tottenham 24/25 Premier League Stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 3 =25th Goals 0 N/A Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =17th Shots Per Game 2.7 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =16th Match rating 6.26 27th

If Postecoglou had his way, it appears that he would like to see Tel sign on a permanent deal. Speaking on the French youngster, Postecoglou said...

"He will be a Tottenham player. I think he will show everyone he will be a Tottenham player in the next six months. I didn't bring him here for six months."

Understandably, Postecoglou sees the value in keeping Tel at the club for longer than his loan period. Tottenham aren't going to see the best version of Tel due to him only being 19 years old, with the Bayern loanee far from reaching his full potential.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

1:11 Related Tottenham ‘Ready to Bid’ for ‘World-Class’ £37m Forward Tottenham have one of the best attacking units in the Premier League and they could look to boost that contingent further with one of Europe's best

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05/03/2025