Bayern Munich ace Mathys Tel "will not go" to Manchester United, after negotiations broke down between the two clubs, Fabrice Hawkins has revealed.

The Red Devils were insistent on a move for the 19-year-old after it was reported by Florian Plettenberg that the player had accepted Old Trafford as his next destination. However, with the deal now believed to have collapsed, other clubs including Arsenal are now contemplating whether to make progress on their interest.

United Set to Miss Out on Tel Transfer

Negotiations have broken down with Bayern Munich

In a report to X (formerly Twitter), Hawkins confirmed that Manchester United were no longer in the race to land Tel after the Bavarians were "too greedy" in negotiations.

Mathys Tel's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 8 Minutes Played 256 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.52 Key Passes per 90 0.36

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford is set to head up to the midlands, with a loan transfer to Aston Villa all but sealed. The deal includes an option to buy for £40 million, meaning we may well have seen the 27-year-old's last appearance in Red Devils' colours.

With that in mind, Ruben Amorim has space for a new attacker in his squad, and he and his entourage have been on the lookout for a new signing before the transfer window slams shut on Monday, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. It remains to be seen whether the club approach an alternative, amid the deal for Tel collapsing.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 02/02/2025