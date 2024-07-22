Highlights Matias Soule's future remains uncertain despite Leicester's big money offer, with Roma a strong contender.

Aston Villa, West Ham, and Crystal Palace are also eyeing Soule.

The situation remains 'open' according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leicester City, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United are among the clubs said to be interested in signing Juventus star Matias Soule, and Fabrizio Romano has now provided the latest update on his future, confirming that it is an open situation.

Soule arrived at Juventus at the age of 17, joining their academy before playing for their reserve side in Serie C. Last season, the youngster joined Frosinone on loan for the campaign where he flourished in Italy's second tier.

After returning to Juventus, Soule could now be on the move once again, with a host of Premier League clubs showing an interest. Leicester have made a concrete move to secure his signature, and they will be desperate to get a deal done as soon as possible to avoid other sides making an approach.

Matias Soule Race Still Open

Leicester offered 'big amount'

Speaking on his Playback channel, Romano has provided an update on the Soule situation, confirming that the race is still open despite Leicester offering a 'big amount of money' to Juventus...

"Matias Soule to Leicester, my friend - at the moment, still no change. Leicester offered big amount of money to Juventus, but the player wants to go to Roma. So at the moment, it's still an open situation, with Roma really insisting. Soule wants to go to Rome. Soule wants to play for Roma. Soule wants to play for the club, for Daniele De Rossi. So let's see if Roma can pay what Juventus want. That's the point, that's the story."

Matias Soule's 2023/2024 Statistics Appearances 36 Goals 11 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 2.22 Key Passes Per 90 2.36 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.94

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Leicester saw a £21m bid rejected for Soule earlier this month. The Foxes proposed aa bid of £17m up front with the promise of a further £4m on instalments and appearances.

A host of clubs have shown an interest in securing the signature of Soule, with Crystal Palace and West Ham also interested in the 21-year-old according to Romano in a chat with GIVEMESPORT. The Italian reporter has also suggested that Aston Villa 'love' Soule, so it could be a competitive race for Soule this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Soule was Frosinone’s top goalscorer in the 2023/24 campaign, notching 11 goals in 36 appearances for the club.

Soule Could Have a Big Decision to Make

Villa and West Ham might see him as a squad player

After being shipped out on loan to Serie B last season, Soule will now have a big decision to make, especially if the interested clubs firm up their interest. The likes of Aston Villa and West Ham might be keen, but whether they can offer regular first-team football is a different story. At Villa, Soule will be competing with the likes of Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers, Samuel Iling-Junior, and Jaden Philogene, to name a few, while West Ham already have Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, and Mohamed Kudus as attacking options.

With Leicester recently being promoted from the Championship, they could be the best English option for Soule if he wants regular minutes.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 22/07/2024