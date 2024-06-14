Highlights Matias Soule would be open to a move to Manchester United this summer.

Premier League rivals West Ham have also been linked with the Argentine attacker.

Chelsea have stolen a march in the race for Michael Olise.

Juventus attacking midfielder Matias Soule would be ‘open’ to a move to Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Dylan McBennett.

The 21-year-old joined Juve’s academy in 2020 and he has 21 senior appearances to his name. However, he spent last season on loan at Frosinone. He is under contract with Juve until 2026 but could be sold this summer if suitable offers are made.

United are set for a significant summer themselves as Erik ten Hag looks to improve on their disappointing eighth place finish last term. Despite winning the FA Cup trophy last month, 2023/24 was a turbulent campaign for the Red Devils.

Matias Soule ‘Open’ to United Switch

The attacker is also wanted by Premier League rivals West Ham

According to McBennett, Soule would be open to move to United if the Manchester club were to pursue a move. However, there is no movement as of yet and it remains just rumours at this stage.

Premier League rivals West Ham have been most heavily linked with the player in recent weeks. Fabrizio Romano has previously claimed Juventus would be looking to recoup a fee in the region of £34million to part ways with Soule this summer, who Jacek Kulig previously said scored a goal just like Lionel Messi.

Matias Soule stats for Frosinone in 2023/24 Stat Appearances 39 Goals 11 Assists 3 Minutes played 3,262

The Hammers are understood to be keen on the player but a formal approach is yet to be made by the London club. The race very much remains open, with 4-5 other unnamed clubs also said to be weighing up a move.

Chelsea Steal March in Michael Olise Race

The Crystal Palace star is another target for United

Rumours linking United with a move for Soule come in light of Chelsea’s pursuit of United target Michael Olise. The Red Devils are among the clubs to be linked with the Crystal Palace star as the transfer window is now open.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported on Wednesday that Chelsea have made contact with Palace over a possible move and have requested permission to speak with the player\s representatives. Olise has a £60 million release clause in the contract he signed only last summer.

United, Bayern Munich and Newcastle are among the clubs credited with interest in Olise this summer. However, another report from the Guardian indicates Chelsea have an ‘excellent chance’ of finalising personal terms ahead of their rivals if a fee is to be agreed with Palace.

Olise previously represented Chelsea at youth level, but began his senior career with Reading. He joined Crystal Palace in July 2021 and has scored 16 goals in 90 appearances for the club over three seasons. He has also registered 25 assists in that time.

