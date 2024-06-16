Highlights The Chiefs have dealt with several off-field issues this offseason including player arrests.

Matt Araiza was cleared of gang rape allegations, and could be set to debut for the Chiefs in 2024.

Araiza, a former collegiate star, is set to bring his punting skills to the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made countless headlines throughout the 2024 NFL offseason for all the wrong reasons. Rather than focusing on the team's quest for a third straight Super Bowl championship, the majority of discourse surrounding the team has focused on the legal issues Chiefs players have been going through during the offseason.

Whether it be a pair of offensive linemen being arrested for possession charges, or the team's budding star wide receiver, Rashee Rice, being arrested for fleeing the scene of an automobile accident, Kansas City has had a ton of internal controversy.

Now, the trend of questionable headlines continues as Matt Araiza appears to have won the position battle in minicamp and is set to be the Chiefs' starting punter in 2024. Kansas City cut Ryan Rehkow, leaving Araiza as the only punter on the roster. There is still plenty of time to bring in another leg to compete for the position, but for now, it seems to be Araiza's for the taking.

Drafted in 2022 by the Buffalo Bills, Araiza was thought to be a punting phenom when he first entered the league and won the starting job in Buffalo before being accused in a lawsuit of gang rape while he was in college at San Diego State University.

Araiza Was Never Criminally Charged

The original accuser eventually dropped the lawsuit, and Araiza's name has been cleared

The original allegations against Araiza claimed the punter and his SDSU teammates participated in gang raping a then 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in 2021. Araiza and his lawyer thoroughly denied the allegations from the moment they surfaced, and the lawyer often described the lawsuit in its entirety as a "money grab."

Araiza was released by the Bills just one day after the allegations surfaced, meaning the punter never saw an NFL field past the preseason.

Despite being essentially blackballed by the league for over a year, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office did not file criminal charges against Araiza or the other two teammates, stating:

Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction.

With the lawsuit behind him, Araiza can get back to doing what he does best: boot the living hell out of the pigskin.

Coming out of San Diego State, Araiza was arguably the most exciting punting prospect in NFL history. He was outstanding with the Aztecs, breaking the NCAA record in his junior season by averaging 51.19 yards per punt.

Matt Araiza Stats at SDSU (2021) Stat Araiza Total Punts 79 Average Punt Distance 51.19 Yards Longest Punt 86 Yards Total Punting Yards 4,044

He won the Ray Guy award given to the nation's top punter and became just the second player in SDSU history to be selected as a unanimous All-American. Araiza skipped his senior season to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the sixth round.

Now, as things stand currently, Araiza looks set to make his regular season NFL debut with the Chiefs in 2024.

