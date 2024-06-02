Highlights The Chicago Bears signed RB D'Andre Swift to a three-year, $24.5M deal, prioritizing a dynamic back for their offense.

Swift's ability to stay healthy and his versatility as a pass-catcher make him valuable in the Bears' re-tooled offense.

Chicago's overhaul, including adding Swift, creates hope for a more balanced and successful future

The Chicago Bears were among the first teams to add a new piece to their offense this offseason, signing RB D'Andre Swift to a three-year, $24.5 millions deal when free agency opened.

Swift, who is just 25 years old, is coming off a productive season in Philadelphia, during which he rushed for 1,000+ yards for the first time in his career.

D'Andre Swift's 2023 Stats Rushing Attempts 229 Rushing Yards 1,049 Rushing TDs 5 Yards/Attempt 4.6 Receptions 39 Receiving Yards 214

Talent was never a question with Swift, it was his ability to stay on the field. Swift abolished those narratives by remaining healthy and playing 16 games in 2023.

When asked by reporters why the Bears jumped on Swift so early, head coach Matt Eberflus expressed his desire for a dynamic back in his offense.

“[He’s] just a weapon back. We really needed that guy that can really operate on third down and even on first and second down and be a weapon in the deep part of the field and the short part of the field — Being able to take it the distance. He’s got a lot of gas.”

Despite being underutilized at times, Swift was the NFL's fifth-leading rusher last season and ranks fourth among running backs in receiving yards and receptions since entering the league. Running backs are a rookie QB's best friend and Swift's pass-catching ability will help Caleb Williams get acclimated to the pros.

D'Andre Swift Adds More Firepower To Re-Tooled Offense

Swift joins D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze in Chicago

The Bears overhauled their offense this offseason, trading for six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen and using the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Washington WR Rome Odunze. They've created a QB-friendly environment for Caleb Williams, and Swift sees nothing but opportunities.

“I feel like its going to be balanced. We’ve got a lot of playmakers on the outside and playmakers in the running back room,” Swift said. “I feel like we’ve got a lot of stuff in this offense to get our playmakers the ball.”

Chicago ranked second in the NFL in rushing yards per game last season (141.1), largely because of Justin Fields, who is now in Pittsburgh. Swift hopes to keep the running game honest and help open things up for his teammates in the passing game.

“If you’ve got a good run game, that’s going to make everything else work in the offense — Play-action, receivers, everything kind of trickles off one another... So, I feel like when we got a good running game, it makes the whole offense, in itself, more balanced.”

The Bears finished 7-10 in 2023, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season. With Caleb Williams and his new playmakers in town, there is growing optimism about the future of the franchise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: D'Andre Swift was one of just six running backs with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 35 receptions last season.

