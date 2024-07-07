Highlights Coach Matt Eberflus is the favorite for the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year at +900 odds.

The addition of QB Caleb Williams and other key players has significantly improved the Bears' roster, making them a competitive team for the upcoming season.

A successful season, including a playoff appearance, would likely secure Eberflus his first NFL Coach of the Year award.

The offseason is all about expectations. Every team has hope that their additions (and sometimes subtractions) will lead them to the promised land. All 32 squads are on equal footing in their pursuit of a Super Bowl.

With the rise of sports betting, unbridled hope is often reflected through betting odds, especially for teams that swing for the fences during the offseason. The Chicago Bears, thanks to the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, are among the teams that people are anticipating the most.

Several major additions have led to head coach Matt Eberflus leading the pack odds-wise for the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year race. At +900 via DraftKings, he is the only coach in triple digits. Here's how he compares to his next-closest competitors:

Preseason Coach of the Year Odds Coach Team Odds Matt Eberflus CHI +900 Jim Harbaugh LAC +1100 Robert Saleh NYJ +1100 Matt LaFleur GB +1200

It's interesting that a fierce rival, Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers, is among the coaches who could swoop in to overtake Eberflus in the race. Games between the Midwest foes should have heightened stakes again if both teams live up to the hype. Football is better when the Bears actually compete with the Packers.

Eberflus Seeking First Winning Season and Playoff Appearance

The award should be his if Chicago makes the postseason.

Eberflus has had a rocky road in the NFL. His first 26 games as an NFL head coach led the Bears to a 5-21 record. There were legitimate questions about his job security, even with acknowledgments that the roster was flawed.

However, a shocking trade for Montez Sweat revived a dormant defense. Chicago's offense averaged 27.3 points per game in December.

A 5-3 finish to the 2023 campaign, paired with the first pick in the upcoming draft thanks to the Carolina Panthers, made the future a lot brighter in the Windy City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chicago Bears defense was ranked 28th in yards allowed before acquiring Montez Sweat from Washington. They finished the season 12th in yards allowed.

That top pick became Caleb Williams, one of the most electric QBs to enter the NFL in years. Chicago added WR Keenan Allen, RB D'Andre Swift, and a few other offensive pieces to make his rookie season easier. Defensively, this team just wants to build off how they finished 2023.

For the first time in a long time, the talent in Chicago is undeniable. Unlike his first two years at the helm, Eberflus currently has a team that most would expect to compete for a playoff spot.

Let's see if he can navigate the team to the playoffs or further. That would probably clinch his first NFL Coach of the Year award.

