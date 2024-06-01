Highlights The Bears drafted Caleb Williams at 1st overall

The defense was ranked among the best in the league last year.

Head coach Matt Eberflus welcomes the Hard Knocks spotlight, supports team unity and culture.

There is a lot of buzz around the Chicago Bears going into the 2024 season.

It shouldn't be surprising -- the team took quarterback Caleb Williams number one overall in the 2024 draft and appears on the upswing after bottoming out and beginning a rebuild. Not only that, but the defense is considered to possibly be one of the best in the league.

Now the team will be appearing on HBO's Hard Knocks for the first time ever.

Hard Knocks is a reality show that follows a team during training camp, or in some cases, in-season. While the show can put the spotlight on an individual team and its players, some coaches might worry that having cameras in the building could create distractions. Especially if conversations that are meant to stay in-house get broadcast on the show and create a media frenzy.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus doesn't appear too concerned, however.

Matt Eberflus Welcomes Hard Knocks

The head coach is ready for the spotlight.

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Eberflus faced calls for his firing in 2023, especially after a 0-4 start that included a fourth-quarter meltdown against the Denver Broncos. There were also collapses against the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns later in the year.

Matt Eberflus' Coaching Record 2022 3-14 2023 7-10

You'd probably understand if the coach was a bit reluctant to have the time under so much scrutiny, especially after the offensive coaching staff was swept out and replaced in the offseason. Especially with a rookie QB, even one used to attention, as Williams is. But while you might expect Eberflus to prefer to install a new offense and develop a QB without the extra pressure of being featured in a reality show, he is welcoming the attention. At least publicly, as he told NFL.com.

"Hard Knocks, the big announcement yesterday, I talked to the team about that because I've been involved in that before, and I believe NFL Films and HBO do an outstanding job of getting their message out of the team... And we're going to be proud of that message, because I'm proud of these guys, and proud of this organization. We have a bunch of really good people in the building, not only the football players, but also the support staff … We have guys that love football, that love each other, and respect the game and play it the right way. So we're excited about getting that going."

Perhaps Eberflus' experience as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts when that team was featured on Hard Knocks: In Season in 2021 is helpful.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Matt Eberflus' defense was no.1 against the run in 2023, allowing just 86.4 rushing yards per game.

Chicago definitely looks ready to roll in 2024, at least on paper. Now, it will be about the new-look offense developing chemistry and the defense continuing to blossom under Eberflus.

"We have a good thing going here... we've got a good brotherhood, a good mindset, obviously you guys have heard about our culture and how tight we are as a group, and that showed at the end of last year, it showed through adversity, and that's going to show again this year."

Eberflus said that having the cameras around will not change the way coaches and players act and speak. Looking back on his time on Hard Knocks while he was the defensive coordinator in Indianapolis, Eberflus doesn't believe the cameras will have a negative effect on the Bears' camp.

"We had a real positive attitude about it, and we knew that we had good people in the building, and our message was going to be who we are and how we operated. No one changes how they act, no one changes what they do, we just focus on our job. And they're going to have the special interest stories that they do, which I think some of them are pretty good, and we have a lot of them here in this building, so I'm excited to see that."

With a highly touted rookie at QB, a defense poised to possibly be in the league's top 10 or top 5, the addition of star veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, and even the selection of highly regarded punter Tory Taylor, it's no surprise that HBO would pick the Bears.

Now it's up to Eberflus to keep his team focused, cameras or not.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.