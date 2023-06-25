Southampton should be looking to sign Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes in the summer transfer window, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

After Russell Martin was appointed at St Mary's Stadium, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him raid his former club for new signings.

Southampton transfer news - Russell Martin

Martin was eventually appointed as Southampton manager earlier this week after a long drawn-out process.

As per The Athletic, the delay in announcing Martin was due to the two clubs disagreeing about a compensation fee.

Whether this will have an impact on the Saints trying to go to the negotiating table with Swansea once again for any players remains to be seen, but they appear to be interested in raiding Martin's former club.

According to the Guardian, Martin is interested in bringing Grimes with him to the south coast, along with striker Joel Piroe.

Grimes, who is reportedly earning £10k-a-week at Swansea, was described as 'unbelievable' by former teammate Flynn Downes, now of West Ham United.

The 27-year-old will fully understand Martin's philosophy, which could be of huge benefit to the Saints heading into next season.

What has Taylor said about Grimes and Southampton?

Taylor has suggested that Grimes is the type of leader Southampton need ahead of their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Daily Express journalist has also hinted that he has the ability to play in England's top flight.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I think it would be a signing that could help him implement his ideas quickly. Needs a bit of leadership as well. I think Grimes is the kind of signing that is suited to a Championship play-off push.

"He probably could play in the Premier League with relative ease as well. I don't think he'd be a standout, but I think he's someone that can transmit the manager's message onto the pitch.

"He's a leader, and Southampton do need leaders to get back up."

Would Grimes be a smart signing for the Saints?

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he believes James Ward-Prowse was saying his goodbyes to Southampton fans on the final game of the season.

If the England international was to depart, the Saints are not only losing a midfielder, but their captain as well.

Grimes is, of course, a midfielder, so would be a direct replacement positionally.

The Exeter-born star is also Swansea's captain currently, so it could be a like-for-like switch in the middle of the park.