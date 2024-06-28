Highlights Matt Hasselbeck praises Brock Purdy as a great quarterback.

Brock Purdy is one of the most divisive quarterbacks in the league, as many vary in their opinion on whether the quarterback is as good as he plays, or if he is a product of a great system and strong San Francisco 49ers supporting cast.

17-year NFL veteran quarterback Matt Hasselbeck has no doubts about it though, as he feels that the 24-year-old is one of the best at the position:

Brock Purdy is a baller... People say, ‘Oh he doesn’t have ‘wow’ throws.’ B.S. Turn the tape on. That guy has ‘wow’ throws. He’s a great quarterback. I know he might not win a combine competition or whatever, but he would win a quarterback competition in my mind. I think he’s a great player.

While Purdy has been in a favorable situation, the quarterback hasn't failed to capitalize on the opportunity. He ranked top five among all quarterbacks in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage in 2023. Now in his first healthy offseason as the starter, he'll look to continue building on his success.

No End In Sight To Purdy's Production

The QB is a perfect fit in the offense

Make no mistake about it, the 49ers' weapons are unmatched when compared to the rest of the league. However, that shouldn't diminish the impressive efficiency with which Purdy is able to operate. The quarterback is in just his third season, but plays with confidence and poise to keep the offense in rhythm.

Many are eyeballing the 49ers next offseason, when the quarterback will be extension-eligible, as a possible change from the current roster structure the team gets to roll with. As price tags for passers around the league start to soar, it's very possible the former seventh round pick is made the highest-paid passer in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow are tied for the current highest AAV in the NFL, at $55 million a year.

With ongoing contract disputes with Brandon Aiyuk, the uncertainty about running back shelf life with Christian McCaffrey's heavy workload, and a price tag over $55 million a year, there will be big adjustments needed from the front office to sustain the success of this franchise in 2025.

However, the 49ers have routinely gotten production out of bargain contracts, and were able to surround Jimmy Garoppolo with talent even when paying him starter money. While Purdy may have a more demanding cost, it's unlikely that Kyle Shanahan won't be able to find the weapons needed to keep the ball rolling.

So, while Purdy may have benefited from a great landing spot and supporting cast in his development, the passer is likely here to stay. Fans should appreciate good quarterback play when they see it, because underdog stories like the Iowa State product's don't happen often.

