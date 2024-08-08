Highlights Matthew Hudson-Smith won silver at the Paris Olympics in the 400m, but just missed out on the gold medal by 0.04 seconds.

Despite past injuries and setbacks, he now aims to dominate the track, referring to his Olympic silver as 'just the start.'

Hudson-Smith's path to success and his remarkable 43.44s time positions him as a promising athlete for future competitions.

Team GB’s Matt Hudson-Smith claimed second spot on the podium for the men’s 400m final at the Paris Olympics, despite being favourite to take home the gold. In what was a shock charge from seemingly out of nowhere, American runner Quincy Hall won by just 0.04 seconds.

Cameras capturing the moments after the race caught Hudson-Smith’s reaction - one more animated than perhaps expected. Looking up at the results screen, the Brit could easily be seen shouting “f***” in a frustrated manner as he, unlike his American counterpart, didn’t seem to be in the mood for immediate celebration.

Following attention to his reaction, Hudson-Smith has since taken to social media to address the clip.

Matt Hudson-Smith Explains Reaction

“Let me address this before things get a little out of control,” he began in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I swore post race because that was honestly pure emotion. 2021 I was in a dark place in life watching the Olympics, 2024 I’m Olympic silver medalist 5th fastest time all time. Now onto 4x4.”

Matt Hudson-Smith's Struggles With Injuries

Despite this being Hudson-Smith’s first Olympic medal, it’s an indicator of his pathway to dominance on the track. At the Rio 2016 Games he placed eighth in the 400m race and, due to hardships surrounding a series of injuries landing him in debt from medical bills and sponsorship losses, he didn’t feature at Tokyo 2020.

Injury has plagued the runner in recent years; in 2023, Achilles tendonitis disrupted his season, which saw him being carted off from the track in a wheelchair at the London Diamond League.

Talking after the 400m, he reflected on what he plans for his future in athletics: “Sometimes the journey is better than the outcome,” he told the BBC. “I’m just grateful. Came away with an Olympic silver - not many people in the world can say that. My time is coming, so I’m happy. I’m grateful. It’s just the start.”

Although seemingly disappointed off the bat, Hudson-Smith’s time of 43.44 seconds landed him the fifth-fastest time in history and even beat the times of 400m legend Michael Johnson on both of his Olympic-winning races.

Talking about the race, former Team GB Olympic 400m gold medalist Christine Ohuruogu told BBC Radio 5 Live that Hudson-Smith gave it his all.

“Matthew Hudson-Smith did nothing wrong, Quincy Hall ran beautifully. He came in like a steam train. Silver medal, European record, brilliant time… It was a good race, it’s just how it ended up today. What a result to go home with.”

Hudson-Smith now has the chance for redemption when he will be again making an appearance at the Stade de France in the 4x4 men’s relay featuring the likes of Alex Haydock-Wilson, who will hope to bring momentum from his mixed 4x400m bronze earlier this week. The event kicks off on the 9th of August, with Team GB hoping to take top position on the podium the following day.